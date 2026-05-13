New Defence Witness to Testify in Modack Trial

Preview of trial witness testimony for Nafiz Modack, accused of ordering the 2019 murder of Charl Kinnear.

A new defence witness is set to testify in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday in the trial of alleged underworld gang boss Nafiz Modack .

Modack, who is on trial with 14 others, faces a slew of charges, including the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear outside his Bishop Lavis home six years ago. A Correctional Services official from Goodwood Prison was in the witness stand on Tuesday, testifying about the possible identity of the shooter.

A retired Goodwood Prison warder, who can only be identified as "Mister G", told the court he was assigned to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) deputy provincial head for the Western Cape, Mario September, during interviews with inmates.

"Mister G" was also escorting Modack to and from the Western Cape High Court during trial proceedings in 2025. He said he later introduced September to an inmate, who identified Kinnear's shooter as a known hitman for the 28s gang. None of those inmates could give a connection between the shooter and how it came about that the shooter went and killed Mr Kinnear





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Nafiz Modack Underworld Gang Boss Western Cape High Court Modack Trial Charl Kinnear Bishop Lavis Independent Police Investigative Directorate Mario September 28S Gang Hitman

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