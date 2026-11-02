Proteas Women to host Australia in historic 2027 multi-format home tour from March 24 to April 18

South Africa will host Australia for a maiden multi-format women's home tour from 24 March to 18 April 2027, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test, after the ICC Women's Champions Trophy forced a calendar reshuffle.

South Africa will host Australia for a ground-breaking maiden multi-format women's home tour in March and April 2027, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday. The historic bilateral series was shifted to 24 March to 18 April 2027 following a calendar reshuffle triggered by the newly scheduled ICC Women's Champions Trophy, which will be held from 14 to 28 February.

The tour opens with three T20 Internationals under lights. The first T20I takes place on Wednesday, 24 March at 18:00 at World Sports Betting Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The second and third T20Is follow on 27 and 30 March in Kimberley and Potchefstroom respectively. Attention then switches to the 50-over format, with critical ICC Women's Championship 2026-2029 points on the line as part of the qualification pathway to the 2029 World Cup.

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Women's T20 and ODI Schedule

The ODI series opens on Saturday, 3 April at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead in Durban, which will stage the sixth edition of the Black Day ODI, a marquee fixture dedicated to raising awareness and fighting gender-based violence in South Africa. The ODI series continues at Boland Park in Paarl on 7 April and concludes at Dafabet St George's Park in Gqeberha on 10 April.

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The first 50-over match will also mark the sixth edition of the Black Day ODI, continuing to raise awareness of the gender-based violence crisis in South Africa. The tour wraps up with a historic showpiece: the one-off Advtech Test from 15 to 18 April at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London, also known as KuGompo City.

South Africa Hosts Australia Tour

This will be the first time the venue has hosted a women's red-ball international and the first meeting between the two nations in the format on South African soil. CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said hosting a heralded team like Australia will always be a special occasion, let alone doing so for the first time.

He expressed appreciation for the work done by both Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia to ensure the tour's new dates were confirmed following the scheduling of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy. Moseki called it an exciting opportunity for fans across South Africa to get behind the Proteas as they take on the defending T20 World Cup champions at seven venues nationwide.

Historic Test Match Details

He said the tour builds towards a historic finale in KuGompo City with the first women's Advtech Test between South Africa and Australia on South African soil, calling it a landmark occasion for women's cricket. Moseki also emphasised the societal significance of the Durban encounter, noting that another significant aspect of Australia's tour is the opportunity to deliver the sixth edition of the Black Day ODI.

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He reaffirmed the commitment to stopping the scourge of gender-based violence in the country and said having the Australians involved in this important cause can only help strengthen the message.