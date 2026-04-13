New DA Leader Sets Sights on Becoming South Africa's Largest Party

The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has declared the party's primary goal: to become the largest political force in South Africa. This ambitious aim coincides with a crucial period in the country's political landscape, marked by upcoming competitive municipal elections. The leader's strategy involves demonstrating good governance, broadening the party's appeal, forging strong partnerships, and leading with confidence.

The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), also the Mayor of Cape Town, has outlined the party's primary objective: to become the largest political party in South Africa . This ambition comes at a critical juncture for South Africa n democracy, with highly contested municipal elections looming.

Addressing the party's federal congress in Midrand, the leader emphasized the mission entrusted to him, stating the unwavering commitment to growing the DA and leading a new national government. He views the goal of surpassing the African National Congress (ANC) as achievable and outlined a strategic roadmap to attain victory.

This includes showcasing the DA's effective governance for all citizens, fostering deeper connections with the millions of South Africans who have not previously voted for the party, establishing a strong and principled partnership in the national government, and leading with unwavering faith in South Africa.

The success of this endeavor will depend on the collective effort and dedication of the party members and its leadership.





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