The Network Security Lead is responsible for leading and driving the end-to-end implementation of all network security solutions at the company. The role requires a minimum of 8–10 years’ experience in network security solutions, with a strong track record of designing and implementing network security solutions in enterprise organisations. ITIL v3/4 and COBIT 2019 are required.

The main purpose of this position is to lead and drive the end-to-end implementation of all network security solutions at the company and to provide technical expertise and recommendations.

The minimum of an Honours degree (NQF 8) in Information Technology (IT) or Computer Science, or an equivalent qualification; Minimum of 8–10 years’ experience in network security solutions, with a strong track record of designing and implementing network security solutions in enterprise organisations. ITIL v3/4 and COBIT 2019 are required





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Network Security Lead Network Security Solutions End-To-End Implementation Technical Expertise Recommendations Honours Degree (NQF 8) In Information Technolo Minimum Of 8–10 Years’ Experience In Network S ITIL V3/4 And COBIT 2019

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