Netstar Transforms Vehicle Data into Smart Mobility Platform for Multi-Industry Insights

Netstar, part of Altron Group, is repurposing data from millions of connected vehicles into a commercial product for advertisers, insurers, banks, and government. The company reveals its shift to a smart mobility platform, leveraging existing data to provide predictive insights without new hardware.

Netstar , a telematics and fleet management company owned by the JSE-listed Altron Group, is leveraging its extensive vehicle movement data to develop a commercial data product for diverse sectors including advertisers, insurers, banks, and government agencies.

This strategic shift was announced during Altron's capital markets day, where Netstar's managing director Warren Mande, alongside an AI-generated avatar named Stella, outlined the company's evolution from traditional vehicle tracking to a comprehensive "smart mobility platform.

" Mande emphasized that Netstar has always been fundamentally a data-driven business, collecting rich datasets from over 2.2 million connected vehicles, which amount to more than 2.7 million devices. These vehicles generate detailed information on location, driving behavior, and vehicle diagnostics, capturing where they travel, frequency, timing, and duration. By integrating and anonymizing these data streams with other Altron datasets, Netstar can construct detailed profiles of human mobility patterns.

These profiles can be segmented into specific audience cohorts and transformed into predictive signals indicating purchase intent. Potential applications span multiple industries: out-of-home advertisers could measure billboard audiences accurately rather than relying on traffic estimates; property developers could assess lifestyle migration trends into suburbs; banks could optimize branch and ATM placements based on actual observed demand; and government entities might gain insights for urban planning and traffic management.

The core advantage, as highlighted by the company, is that this valuable data infrastructure already exists, eliminating the need for new hardware or significant capital expenditure. Instead, Netstar focuses on productizing a single governed, anonymized dataset to create value across various sectors. The scale of data is substantial, with over 180 billion data points generated monthly. Processing this through the Altron AI factory enables the extraction of refined predictive insights.

Mande described this capability as a "data moat"-a competitive advantage that deepens as more customers use the service, thereby enriching the dataset, improving insights, and attracting further users. Alongside its data ambitions, Netstar underscored its established operational strengths. Its stolen vehicle recovery service has successfully retrieved assets valued at nearly R2 billion.

Additionally, its global fleet bureau monitors over 39,000 vehicles, having helped clients avert approximately 124,000 potential incidents. Statistics show that monitored fleets experience about 50% fewer safety events per 100 kilometers compared to unmonitored fleets, demonstrating the tangible benefits of their services





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Netstar Altron Telematics Data Product Smart Mobility Vehicle Tracking Predictive Analytics Advertisers Insurers Banking Government AI Fleet Management Stolen Vehicle Recovery Connected Vehicles

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