Netherlands Secure Crucial 5-1 Win Over Sweden at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands dominated possession early on, breaking the deadlock after five minutes through a move that started from the goalkeeping position. Brobbey scored his second goal of the night in the 17th minute, doubling the Netherlands' advantage. Sweden looked lively after the hydration break but was unable to capitalize on their chances.

The Netherlands secured a crucial 5-1 win over Sweden in their second Group F fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo leading the charge.

The Dutch side dominated possession early on, breaking the deadlock after five minutes through a move that started from the goalkeeping position. Brobbey scored his second goal of the night in the 17th minute, doubling the Netherlands' advantage. Sweden looked lively after the hydration break but was unable to capitalize on their chances, with the Netherlands increasing their lead within two minutes of the new half.

Gakpo added a fourth goal in the 54th minute, and the Netherlands added their fifth goal in the 89th minute after carving through the Swedish backline with clever link-up play. Sweden drew one back at the hour-mark courtesy of second-half substitute Anthony Elanga, but the Netherlands walked to victory on the night and took their tally to four points, putting themselves in a decent position to qualify for the next phase of the showpiece





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