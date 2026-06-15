Netherlands and Japan Play to 2-2 Draw in Group F Clash

The Netherlands and Japan played to a 2-2 draw in their Group F clash at Dallas Stadium on Sunday. The match was marked by a tense opening 45 minutes, with Virgil van Dijk giving the Dutch the lead with a pinpoint header in the 51st minute. However, Keito Nakamura levelled six minutes later. The Dutch reclaimed the lead through Crysencio Summerville's curling strike in the 64th minute, but Japan levelled when Daichi Kamada deflected Koki Ogawa's powerful header into the net.

The Netherlands and Japan played to a 2-2 draw in their Group F clash at Dallas Stadium on Sunday. The match was marked by a tense opening 45 minutes, with Virgil van Dijk giving the Dutch the lead with a pinpoint header in the 51st minute.

However, Keito Nakamura levelled six minutes later. The Dutch reclaimed the lead through Crysencio Summerville's curling strike in the 64th minute, but Japan levelled when Daichi Kamada deflected Koki Ogawa's powerful header into the net. The first half was relatively uneventful, with the Japanese taking control of possession and limiting openings for both sides. Hiroki Ito's defensive work denied Donyell Malen in the 34th minute, and Shogo Taniguchi hacked clear from a resulting corner.

Japan almost took the lead in the 45th minute, but Nakamura's shot went wide of the post. The Netherlands made a bright start to the second half and were rewarded six minutes after the resumption when Van Dijk struck.

However, Japan levelled again just seven minutes later, with Nakamura driving his deflected shot into the bottom corner. The Dutch reclaimed the lead once more through Summerville's left-foot strike, but Japan's efforts paid off in the end, with Daichi Kamada's deflection earning them a point





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Netherlands Japan Group F Dallas Stadium Virgil Van Dijk Keito Nakamura Crysencio Summerville Daichi Kamada

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