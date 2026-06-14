Netherlands Aim to Convert Potential into World Cup Glory, Says Koeman

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman discusses his team's World Cup ambitions, Memphis Depay's fitness, and the challenge posed by Japan in their opening Group F match.

The Netherlands national team is among the leading contenders for the World Cup , as stated by coach Ronald Koeman . The Dutch have a rich history in the tournament, having reached the final three times previously, though they lost on each occasion.

Their most recent final appearance was in 2010. As they prepare for the current edition, the team is aiming to finally secure the elusive trophy. Koeman emphasized the importance of focusing on the immediate challenge, which is their opening Group F match against Japan in Dallas on Sunday. He acknowledged the pressure and the team's ambitions: "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves.

We want to go far in the tournament. We have a strong team and we know what we need to improve to have a real chance.

" However, he stressed a step-by-step approach: "But we need to take it one game at a time. We need to focus first on Japan, which will be a difficult game.

" In terms of personnel, key striker Memphis Depay is fit and in contention to start the match against Japan. Koeman revealed that he has already selected his starting lineup but chose not to disclose it publicly.

"The last couple of days we have told the players how we will be starting, but I prefer not to share this with you," he said. Regarding Depay's condition: "Memphis is fit and will be able to start the game (if selected). The past 10 days, from the start of our preparations, his fitness has improved. Things are looking good, he is an important player and has been for a very long time.

He is a key part to our possible success in this tournament.

" The goalkeeper situation was also clarified: Bart Verbruggen is fit and will be the first choice, with Mark Flekken as the second and Robin Roefs as the third. "Verbruggen is able to play, he trained yesterday and today with the group. The second goalkeeper is Mark Flekken and the third is Robin Roefs.

" Koeman also provided an analysis of their upcoming opponent, Japan. "We have a good impression of the Japanese team, we carefully analyse all our opponents," he noted. He described Japan's style as offensive and highlighted their physical strength.

"Their game is offensive. I don't want to discuss individual players, but we know they are physically strong.

" The Dutch are aware that despite being favorites, they must respect Japan's capabilities and not underestimate them. This cautious approach reflects Koeman's strategy to build momentum gradually through the tournament. The match against Japan is crucial for setting the tone in Group F, and the Netherlands will look to start with a victory while managing the psychological aspect of avoiding past disappointments





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netherlands World Cup Ronald Koeman Memphis Depay Japan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Morocco Coach Urges Fearless Approach Against Brazil in World Cup OpenerMorocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi believes his team should not dread their 2026 World Cup opener against Brazil, citing confidence and respect as key. The Atlas Lions, coming off a historic 2022 semifinal run, aim to establish themselves as consistent contenders.

Read more »

US Coach Pochettino Hails Team Effort After World Cup Win Over ParaguayUnited States head coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the collective performance of his squad following their impressive 4-1 opening victory over Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, refusing to single out any individual player despite notable contributions from Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna. Pochettino also thanked the energetic home crowd in Los Angeles, countering suggestions of waning fan interest amid competing events like the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Mthalane inspires South Africa to emphatic 4–0 World Cup Nations Cup victory over USAThe only negative for South Africa is that key midfield player Mustaphaa Cassiem has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an ankle injury suffered on Thursday.

Read more »

Netherlands and Japan Set for Second World Cup ClashThe Netherlands and Japan will meet for only the second time in FIFA World Cup history this Sunday. Their first encounter was in the 2010 group stage, a 1-0 win for the Dutch led by Wesley Sneijder. The Oranje, three-time runners-up and pioneers of Total Football, have a strong record against Japan, also winning 3-0 in 2009 and drawing 2-2 in 2013 in friendlies. Japan, the Samurai Blue, have grown from World Cup debutants in 1998 into a consistent Asian powerhouse. Both teams carry rich histories into this matchup.

Read more »