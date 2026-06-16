Netflix's First South African 'Supernovela': The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet

The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet is a unique production that brings the Greek myth of The Bacchae to a South African context through music, dance, and choral traditions. The production features live singers, a ballet company of high quality, and a haunting score by Neo Muyanga. The choreography, faithful to classical ballet, seamlessly integrates a composite language that locates the work in South Africa. The costumes are inspired by contemporary African fashion, creating a spectacle and intimacy that resonates with the rituals of the African continent.

The Bacchae : An African Choral Ballet is a collaboration between Joburg Ballet and the University of Johannesburg's Arts and Culture division. It reimagines the Greek myth of The Bacchae through South African music, movement, and choral traditions .

The production features live singers, a ballet company of high quality, and a haunting score by Neo Muyanga. The choreography, faithful to classical ballet, seamlessly integrates a composite language that locates the work in South Africa. The costumes are inspired by contemporary African fashion, creating a spectacle and intimacy that resonates with the rituals of the African continent





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The Bacchae African Choral Ballet Joburg Ballet University Of Johannesburg Neo Muyanga Mthuthuzeli November Jade Bouwer South African Music Movement Choral Traditions Greek Myth South African Context Contemporary African Fashion Spectacle Intimacy Rituals African Continent Classical Ballet Neo Muyanga's Score Mthuthuzeli November's Choreography Jade Bouwer's Costume Set

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