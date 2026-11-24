Netcare's incoming CEO Melanie da Costa warns water risks are significant as a super El Niño looms, with the hospital group reliant on municipalities despite investments in desalination and groundwater.

Netcare's incoming CEO Melanie da Costa has warned of significant water risks facing the private hospital group as a super El Niño threatens to strain underperforming municipalities.

Da Costa takes over from CEO Richard Friedland on December 31 2026 and said water security is a major concern for the year ahead. Several municipalities, including Cape Town and Johannesburg, have introduced or tightened water restrictions as they expect higher-than-usual summer temperatures to increase evaporation and worsen already sub-optimal reservoir levels. El Niño may also affect rainfall patterns and trigger drought in summer rainfall areas, adding pressure on already stressed water systems.

Also read Garden Route Wildfire and Water Shortage Risks Escalate Amid 2026–2027 El Niño

Cape Town And Johannesburg Water Restrictions

Cape Town will implement level 1 restrictions on December 1 while Johannesburg instituted more stringent level 2 restrictions on November 21. Joburg is set to implement water restrictions from this weekend, further tightening supplies in the country's economic hub. Netcare installed a desalination plant at its flagship Christiaan Barnard hospital on Cape Town's foreshore in 2018 and has invested in boreholes and water treatment facilities at sites with access to groundwater.

Advertisement

Despite these investments, the group still depends on local government to fulfil most of its water requirements. We are definitely concerned. You can plan as much as you want but the truth is there is still a high reliance on municipalities, Da Costa said in an interview with Business Day shortly after the company released its annual results for the year to end-September.

While the Christiaan Barnard desalination plant could supply all of Netcare's Cape Town facilities, these constituted just 9% of the group's hospital beds, she said. More than half of Netcare's acute hospitals are in Gauteng, where residents and businesses confront frequent disruption to water supplies. The Tshwane municipality recently instructed hospitals in Pretoria not to use its water due to sewage contamination.

Netcare Expands Groundwater Treatment Facilities

We couldn't use that water even for bathing patients, said Da Costa, describing how Netcare had been forced to truck in water and step up the use of sanitising products. This is a significant risk in the year ahead, said Da Costa. Netcare plans to further reduce its reliance on municipal water infrastructure by expanding its groundwater treatment and filtration facilities. It operates five plants, has two under construction and plans another six for the year ahead.

On the financial front, Netcare reported a 4.2% increase in revenue to R27.4bn during the period under review. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 5% to R5.2bn, while adjusted HEPS rose 17.1% to 160.6c. Growth was driven by operational efficiencies, supported by the group's digitisation strategy, which has improved both the quality of care and margins, said Netcare.

Advertisement

Demand for private healthcare services had remained resilient during the period under review, despite changes made by the Government Employees Medical Scheme restricting some members to network hospitals, which reduced demand in Netcare's acute hospitals. Total paid patient days increased 1.7% compared with the prior year. GEMS instituted a range of cost-cutting measures earlier in 2026 as it sought to offset last-minute changes to its contribution increases.

Netcare Dividend Increase And Share Performance

Netcare declared a final dividend of 56c a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 100c a share, a 17.6% increase on the year before. Netcare returned a total of R2.2bn to shareholders in the period under review in ordinary dividends and buybacks. The share gained as much as 2.6% to R19.37 in early trade, before closing 1.06% higher at R19.08.

The company continues to bet on technology, including AI that can spot a sick patient early, as part of its strategy to improve care and efficiency.