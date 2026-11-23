Netcare has reported a R2 billion profit for the year ending September and announced an AI strategy using over 55GB of daily clinical data and seven advanced predictive models. CEO-designate Melanie Da Costa will lead the next phase from January.

Netcare has reported a R2 billion profit for the year ending September, up from R1.8 billion in the prior year, and announced a major artificial intelligence strategy to move beyond digitised patient records into predictive models and personalised care.

Netcare Rolls Out Clinical Data Platform For AI

The private healthcare group said on Monday it had developed an extensive clinical data platform as it rolls out the strategy. Netcare said it is leveraging more than 55GB of clinical data generated daily across its hospital network to develop increasingly sophisticated tools. These tools are meant to support clinical decision-making and enable earlier identification of patient risks before they escalate into critical conditions. The group said significant progress has already been made in the practical application of these capabilities.

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This includes the development and deployment of predictive algorithms that support the early identification of clinical deterioration. Such tools allow medical staff to intervene sooner, potentially preventing adverse outcomes and improving survival rates for vulnerable patients. The group continues to expand its predictive analytics capabilities with seven advanced AI models at different stages of development. These models are designed to assess a range of clinical risks and long-term patient outcomes.

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The ability to predict admissions and readmissions also presents opportunities to enhance patient flow, strengthen discharge planning, and optimise hospital capacity utilisation. Netcare said that while these models remain at various stages of development and validation, they represent an important step towards broader application of predictive analytics across its healthcare ecosystem.

Netcare said the data and insights learned from the first phase of the rollout, together with its other technology investments, put it in good stead to gain a competitive advantage to the ultimate benefit of its patients. The group added that the technology has the potential to support more timely clinical interventions and improved patient outcomes, which has correlated with its recent financial success.

Financial Strength Funds Netcare Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

For the year ended September, the group's revenue improved 4.2 percent to R27.4 billion, while headline earnings surged 20.3 percent. Netcare had previously announced a robust financial performance, and this strength has provided capital to fund the clinical data platform that serves as the backbone for its new artificial intelligence initiatives. The company stated that insights derived from initial phases of this technological rollout are positioning the group for a competitive advantage.

The next phase of the artificial intelligence strategy will be led by CEO-designate Melanie Da Costa. She is scheduled to take over the reins from long-standing CEO Richard Friedland in the next two months. Da Costa currently serves as the executive director responsible for strategy and health policy, and she is set to assume her new role in January. Friedland joined Netcare in 1997 and will hand over leadership after a tenure marked by significant strategic moves.

These included the exit from the UK market in 2018 and the aggressive expansion of the mental health proposition through the acquisition of Akeso in the same year. Under his leadership, Netcare launched several new divisions, including Netcare 911, Netcare Diagnostics, and Netcare Plus, which have contributed to the group's diversification and market reach. The group highlighted that its technology investments are intended to deliver ultimate benefits to patients by improving the quality and timeliness of medical interventions.

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Netcare Predictive Algorithms Assist Identifying Clinical Deterioration

The predictive algorithms are already assisting in identifying clinical deterioration early, and the seven AI models are at various stages of validation. Netcare said the ability to predict both initial admissions and subsequent readmissions presents substantial opportunities to enhance patient flow and strengthen discharge planning processes. Netcare's AI strategy represents a shift from simple digital record-keeping toward sophisticated predictive modelling. The group's extensive hospital network generates the clinical data that feeds these analytical tools.

The company stated that the insights from the first phase of rollout, combined with other strategic technology investments, position it to gain a competitive advantage. This advantage is intended to deliver benefits to patients by improving the quality and timeliness of medical interventions while supporting more timely clinical interventions and improved patient outcomes.

With revenue up 4.2 percent to R27.4 billion and headline earnings surging 20.3 percent, Netcare's financial performance underscores the growing value of integrating advanced technology into healthcare operations. The group said it continues to expand its predictive analytics capabilities, with seven advanced AI models at different stages of development to assess a range of clinical risks and outcomes.

These models remain at various stages of development and validation, representing an important step towards the broader application of predictive analytics across Netcare's healthcare ecosystem.