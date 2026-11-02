Netball South Africa President Mami Diale Restores Unity Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Netball SA president Mami Diale discusses restoring organizational dignity and unity after suspending predecessor Cecilia Molokwane, focusing on the 2027 World Cup preparations.

Mami Diale has spent the past twelve months stabilizing Netball South Africa following a turbulent period that saw her predecessor suspended by the global governing body. Taking the helm as president, she has focused on rebuilding trust and unity within the sport while preparing the national team for the upcoming 2027 World Cup in Sydney.

Restoring Dignity After Suspension

Diale succeeded Cecilia Molokwane as president of Netball South Africa a year ago this month. She had previously served as Molokwane's vice-president before assuming the presidency under extremely difficult circumstances. Molokwane was indefinitely suspended from the sport by World Netball due to an ongoing investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement and internal political purging. This suspension was initiated in April 2025 after complaints from members of the local netball body.

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The global federation mandated that South Africa remove Molokwane from power to avoid a blanket ban on the country's participation in international competitions. Although Molokwane eventually stepped away, she has consistently denied wrongdoing, describing herself as being unfairly targeted. Diale accepted the permanent role after initially acting as interim leader during the suspension. She recognized that restoring the organization's dignity would be a critical priority for the future of South African netball.

Strategy Of Unity And Inclusion

Upon taking office, Diale prioritized creating a cohesive environment for all stakeholders involved in the sport. She emphasized that her strategy was rooted in inclusion rather than division or retribution against those who may have supported the previous administration. The goal was to ensure that no member of the netball fraternity felt excluded based on past political alignments or affiliations.

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Diale believes that a unified community is essential for the health and growth of the sport. By preaching a message of togetherness, she aimed to heal divisions that had emerged during the previous leadership. This approach was designed to strengthen the internal structure of the organization and present a solid front to international partners.

Player Centered Leadership Approach

A significant portion of Diale's leadership philosophy focuses on placing athletes at the very center of decision-making processes. She has stated that the primary duty of the administrative body is to support and benefit the players who represent the country. This shift in focus is intended to correct past imbalances where administrative issues overshadowed athletic performance.

Diale noted that sports administrators should not steal the spotlight from athletes through mismanagement. Instead, they should stand behind the players to ensure they can excel. This player-first mentality is a cornerstone of her tenure and reflects a broader effort to professionalize and stabilize the governance of Netball South Africa.

2027 World Cup Preparations

The team is now turning its attention to the 2027 Netball World Cup, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, from August 25 to September 5. The Proteas are aiming for a top-four finish, hoping to improve upon their sixth-place result in the 2023 tournament hosted in South Africa. Their last podium finish was a silver medal three decades ago, with their best recent result being fourth place in 2019.

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The national team faces the challenge of replacing veteran stars such as Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni, and Karla Pretorius. Each of these players had over one hundred international caps and will be difficult to replace. Coach Jenny van Dyk has been tasked with identifying and developing new talent to fill these critical roles.

Rebuilding Global Relationships

Diale has worked to maintain a constructive relationship with World Netball by ensuring full compliance with their directives. This cooperation has been vital in protecting the players from negative repercussions and ensuring South Africa remains eligible for international competition. The local body has demonstrated its willingness to work within the constitutional mandates set by the global federation.

To test the new generation of players, South Africa sent a heavily rotated and experimental squad to the 2026 Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya. This event served as a crucial opportunity for emerging talents to gain international experience. Diale remains optimistic that with a unified team and strong support, the Proteas can achieve their goals in the upcoming World Cup.