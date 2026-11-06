Nersa Registers 144 Power Facilities Worth R78.2-Billion in Quarter

Nersa registered 144 generation facilities worth an estimated R78.2-billion in the quarter, with total capacity more than doubling year on year.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa, known as Nersa, registered 144 generation facilities in the quarter, carrying an estimated investment value of R78.2-billion. Nersa announced the figures in a statement on Thursday. The registrations show a sharp shift in the renewable energy market toward much larger projects, with capacity and investment both rising sharply against the same period last year.

The scale of the quarter is significant in its own right. The R78.2-billion total is close to the R85-billion worth of projects Nersa registered across the whole of 2023. It is also more than in any full calendar year before that, according to the regulator's statement.

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Wind and Solar Drive the Quarter's Capacity

Wind projects delivered the largest share of new capacity in the quarter. Three wind facilities, two in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga, account for 1.06GW, or about a third of the quarter's total capacity. Those three projects alone represent a major portion of the new generation pipeline.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) plants made up the bulk of the registrations by number. Nersa recorded 139 solar PV facilities with a combined 2.05GW. The remaining projects were a single 3MW battery storage system and an 18MW co-generation plant, which produces both heat and power. Both of those smaller projects are located in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Regulatory Reforms Enabled Larger Projects

Projects of this size can register with Nersa because of changes to the licensing rules introduced during load shedding. The government raised the cap on generation projects exempt from licensing from 1MW to 100MW in 2021. It then raised the cap again in December 2022. Since that change, projects of any size can register with Nersa instead of applying for a generation licence.

The shift toward bigger facilities is clear when the quarter is compared with the same period last year. Nersa registered 181 facilities in that quarter, with a combined 1.4GW and R30.8-billion of investment. This time it registered 37 fewer facilities but more than twice the capacity. The average facility grew from 7.7MW to 21.7MW.

Grid connection points also differ sharply. Almost all of the new capacity will connect to Eskom's network. Nersa recorded 76 facilities connecting to Eskom, totalling 3.08GW and R77.6-billion. The other 68 facilities will connect to municipal networks and add up to just 50MW.

Regional Spread and Processing Times

The Western Cape led the country on capacity and investment, with 36 facilities, 1.19GW and R24.6-billion. The Free State followed on capacity with 543MW, and Limpopo came next with 484MW. Gauteng registered the most facilities of any province, at 47, but those projects total only 25MW, or about half a megawatt each.

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Nersa also reported faster processing of applications. The regulator said it processed applications in an average of nine working days, marking a notable improvement on the 10 days it took in the same quarter last year. Turnaround was also 10 days in April to June, while Nersa reported an average of eight days in January to March.

Cumulative Totals Since 2018 and 2026 Outlook

Since the registration regime began in 2018, Nersa has registered 2 763 facilities with a combined 23.26GW. The estimated investment value of those projects stands at R487.7-billion. With one quarter of 2026 still to run, this year's tally stands at 380 facilities, 5.26GW and R126.6-billion.

For comparison, Nersa's figures for all of 2025 show 7.46GW and R158-billion. Based on the year-to-date figures in the statement, the 2026 capacity total has not yet reached the full-year 2025 level, although one quarter of the year remains.