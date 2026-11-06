NERSA Registers 144 New Power Projects Worth R78.16 Billion in Q3

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa processed 144 new generation facilities in three months, attracting R78.16 billion in investment to boost the grid.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa ( NERSA) has officially registered 144 new electricity generation facilities, representing a significant boost to the national power infrastructure. The registration period, which covered the third quarter between July and September, saw these projects secure a combined generation capacity exceeding 3,000 megawatts. This massive expansion is backed by an estimated investment value of R78.16 billion, signaling strong private sector confidence in the energy market.

Breakdown Of Solar And Wind Projects

Solar photovoltaic (PV) technology dominated the newly registered facilities, accounting for 139 of the 144 applications submitted during the quarter. In addition to solar projects, the portfolio includes three wind energy projects, one battery energy storage facility, and one co-generation facility. This diverse mix of renewable sources highlights the country's shifting energy landscape and the regulatory body's support for varied generation methods.

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Processing Speed And Regulatory Efficiency

NERSA spokesperson Charles Hlebela highlighted the regulator's improved operational efficiency, noting that the 144 applications were processed in an average of just nine working days. This timeframe marks a notable improvement over the previous quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, during which 181 applications were handled in an average of ten working days. The accelerated approval process suggests a more streamlined bureaucratic approach to approving new energy infrastructure.

Western Cape Investment Lead

The Western Cape province recorded the highest investment value among all regions, with approximately R24.6 billion allocated to projects within its borders. These projects in the Western Cape possess a combined capacity of 1,189 megawatts, underscoring the region's pivotal role in the current energy expansion. This substantial financial commitment from investors in the Western Cape drives a significant portion of the national investment figures reported by the regulator.

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Grid Connection And Distribution Plan

The newly registered facilities will integrate into two distinct infrastructure systems: municipal distribution networks and the national Eskom grid. Specifically, 68 of the 144 new facilities are scheduled to connect to municipal distribution networks. These municipal connections will deliver a combined capacity of 50 MW and attract an estimated investment of R584 million, providing localized power generation capabilities.

Remaining Capacity And Eskom Linkage

The remaining 76 facilities from the quarterly registration batch will be connected to the Eskom network. These connections are critical for maintaining the stability of the national grid while adding substantial generation capacity to the system. The split between municipal and national grid connections reflects a balanced approach to decentralizing power generation while supporting the main utility infrastructure.