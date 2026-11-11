Nersa Licenses Traders Despite Unfinished Import Export Rules

Nersa licenses private traders despite ongoing rule-making process, leaving some traders waiting and others questioning the regulatory framework's viability

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa ( Nersa) has issued four import-export electricity licences, but the rules that private traders are meant to trade under remain unfinished.

Unfinished Import, Export Trading Rules Cause Delays

Traders are still waiting for the rules to come into effect, as Nersa is licensing them before completing the trading framework. Eskom's court review of five trading licences is stayed until the regulatory framework is finalised.

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Nersa's Timelines Slip Further

The organisation had estimated that the import and export trading rules would go for approval in March 2026 and be gazetted in June 2026. However, the rules remain under development, causing traders like Eskom to express frustration.

Impact on Traders and Grid Builders

The delay in implementing the rules affects private grid builders, who are waiting for clarification on how their costs will be reflected in electricity tariffs. Stakeholders had previously expressed concerns that the rules could harm project bankability and funding.

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New Regulations for Cross-Border Trading

Private traders participating in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) must register with the organisation and comply with its rules and procedures, as SAPP covers cross-border electricity trading within its jurisdiction.

Uncertainty Remains for Domestics Trading Rules

The timeline for approving domestic trading rules is equally disappointing, with the rules pending from November 2025. Nersa's inability to meet its timelines raises concerns about the regulatory framework's viability and its potential impact on traders and grid builders.