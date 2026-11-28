The Nelson Mandela Trust is moving to evict Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela from the Houghton estate. The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to rule on the dispute in January regarding the historic property.

The protracted legal dispute concerning the Houghton family residence of Nelson Mandela is approaching its conclusion. All arguments have been formally submitted to the Johannesburg High Court. A final ruling on the matter is anticipated in January. This development marks the end of a significant chapter in the battle over the late president's property. The conflict involves the Nelson Mandela Trust and the grandchildren of the liberation icon.

Trustees Initiate Eviction Proceedings in 2024

The Nelson Mandela Trust filed the eviction application in 2024. The legal action targets Ndaba Mandela and Mbuso Mandela. They are the grandsons of the late former president. The trustees seek to remove the brothers from the property located at 12th Avenue in Houghton. This specific house was the main residence of Nelson Mandela from 1998 until his death in December 2013. He moved into this home with his wife, Graça Machel, following his presidency. The property remains a central point of contention in this ongoing legal saga. The trust asserts its right to manage the estate according to the will.

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Grandsons Alleged Malicious Intent and Humiliation

In their latest filings, Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela have strongly contested the eviction. They argue that their right to occupy the home is protected by Nelson Mandela's will. The brothers claim the will granted them lifetime occupancy rights. They state they are entitled to live there without paying rent. This arrangement lasts until the trustees decide otherwise. Such a decision must be made in consultation with the Mandela and Machel families. The grandsons assert that these procedural requirements have not been met.

Furthermore, the brothers accuse the trustees of acting with ulterior motives. They claim the lawsuit is not about property management. Instead, they argue the goal is to tarnish the legacy of Madiba. Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela believe the trust aims to humiliate them. They feel the legal action seeks to label them as violent and irresponsible individuals. The brothers characterize the application as an abuse of court process. They argue that approaching the court for such purposes is unjust.

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Disputed Ownership and Property Management Concerns

The trustees of the Nelson Mandela Trust defend their actions. They are represented by Iterele Investment Corporation. The trustees include Petrus Gcinumuzi Malindi and William Henry Trengove. They argue that the eviction is necessary for the protection of the property. The trustees state that the house has deteriorated significantly over time. It requires extensive renovations to preserve its historical condition. The trustees believe restricting access is essential during this work.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation previously acquired and refurbished a different property at 13th Avenue. That site now operates as Sanctuary Mandela. It serves as a boutique hotel and heritage site. However, the current dispute centers on the 12th Avenue residence. The trustees maintain that they must determine the future use of this specific home. They argue that protecting the physical structure is part of their duty. This duty aligns with maintaining the legacy of the former president. They contend that Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela have failed to raise a valid defense.

Next Steps and Legal Outcome in January

The legal proceedings have now reached a critical stage. All necessary arguments have been filed with the court. The parties are awaiting the judicial decision. The Johannesburg High Court is likely to issue a ruling in January. This timeline provides a clear target for the resolution of the case. The outcome will determine the future occupancy of the historic home. It will also clarify the interpretation of Nelson Mandela's will regarding the property.

The brothers dispute the claim that their occupation is unlawful. They argue it is rooted in the specific provisions of the will. They contend the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act does not apply. The trustees maintain that the court should grant the eviction order. They believe it would be just and equitable to do so. No comment was provided by Ndaba, Mbuso Mandela, or Trengove at the time of publication. The case remains the focus of legal observers and the public.