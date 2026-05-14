Nelson Mandela Bay Suffers Prolonged Water and Electricity Outages

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have been without water for up to 20 days, while teams scramble to restore electricity outages that have lasted for more than two weeks. The Gqeberha City Hall, the headquarters and administrative hub of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, is affected. Several water outages lasting between four weeks and four months have been reported in parts of the city, including areas such as Lorraine and Lapland in Kariega, while electricity supply interruptions have also been recorded. Affected areas include parts of Lorraine and Kamma Park. The problem started long before the floods, said Rautenbach. Water works cannot find a fault. We need urgent intervention to address the problem. There is something else wrong other than the flood that has just hit us. We need to appoint an independent investigation panel to determine the problem and come forward with solutions.

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have been without water for up to 20 days, while teams scramble to restore electricity outages that have lasted for more than two weeks.

The Gqeberha City Hall, the headquarters and administrative hub of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, is affected. Several water outages lasting between four weeks and four months have been reported in parts of the city, including areas such as Lorraine and Lapland in Kariega, while electricity supply interruptions have also been recorded. Affected areas include parts of Lorraine and Kamma Park. The problem started long before the floods, said Rautenbach.

Water works cannot find a fault. We need urgent intervention to address the problem. There is something else wrong other than the flood that has just hit us. We need to appoint an independent investigation panel to determine the problem and come forward with solutions.

The municipality said on 13 May that the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works was back on line and producing about 180 megalitres of water a day, although operations remained below full capacity because of poor raw water quality caused by high turbidity levels. Recovery operations will continue through the night, with customers in affected parts of Kariega expected to have a gradual return of pressure after lunchtime on 14 May 2026.

The Loerie Water Treatment Works was, meanwhile, producing about 60 megalitres of water a day, with additional capacity being directed to Chelsea Reservoir to improve supply to western areas, particularly higher-lying parts of Lorraine and Rowallan Park. ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said that the metro’s widespread water outages, caused by turbidity, could have been avoided had the city done more to properly maintain and upgrade these facilities.

In addition to the water outages, several parts of the metro continue to undergo electricity outages, with repairs being delayed due to a shortage of contractors. More than 1,062 faults had been reported across the metro, with 161 electrical faults reported in Kariega. The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could not on Thursday provide a comprehensive list of affected areas or estimated restoration timelines





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Nelson Mandela Bay Water Outages Electricity Outages Floods Turbidity Maintenance Investigation Panel

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