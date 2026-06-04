Nelson Mandela Bay's Oversight Meetings Cancelled Due to Senior Managers' Failure to Submit Reports

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has cancelled its oversight meetings due to senior managers' failure to submit mandatory financial reports, prompting public accounts committee chairperson Luxolo Namette to prepare a motion to council. The municipality has one of the highest irregular expenditure records in South Africa, yet no meetings have been held to investigate it this year. The City's Municipal Public Accounts Committee has not interrogated a single irregular expenditure report since December 2025, despite warnings from the National Treasury that continued failures could jeopardise portions of its grant funding.

Nelson Mandela Bay 's oversight meetings have been cancelled due to senior managers ' failure to submit mandatory financial reports , prompting public accounts committee chairperson Luxolo Namette to prepare a motion to council.

The municipality has one of the highest irregular expenditure records in South Africa, yet no meetings have been held to investigate it this year. The City's Municipal Public Accounts Committee has not interrogated a single irregular expenditure report since December 2025, despite warnings from the National Treasury that continued failures could jeopardise portions of its grant funding.

The metro had been instructed to hold two meetings per month to deal with the irregular expenditure while strengthening its financial controls by curbing evergreen contracts and deviations, among other measures. Municipal Public Accounts Committee chairperson Luxolo Namette is preparing a motion to council to address the missed meetings and delays in submitting reports. The most recent meeting, scheduled for Tuesday 2 June, was cancelled at the last minute because the reports had still not been submitted.

Namette wrote to councillors informing them about the failed meetings due to the delayed submission of reports. He reminded councillors that at a 9 December 2025 Municipal Public Accounts Committee meeting, former acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo committed to ensuring the reports were submitted to his office for compliance checks before being sent to the secretariat for distribution.

An email was written to the city manager, early in April 2026, alerting him that the meeting of 7 April was unlikely to sit due to no reports submitted to the secretariat, seeking clarity on the cause of the delay. There was no response to this email. Namette indicated that after establishing from the secretariat that no reports had been submitted by 9 April, his office wrote to the city manager's office for an explanation.

On 26 May another email was written to the city manager registering the frustration they are putting the office under due to non-submission of reports to the secretariat, despite committing to do so in the meeting of December 2025, he wrote. When Namette finally met with the acting city manager on 28 May, he says he discovered that eight reports had been sitting idle across various departments, waiting for final vetting by a technical committee before they could be submitted to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee.

As of 1 June, those reports were declared ready for interrogation at the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, but they were late for the scheduled meeting of 2 June. ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the lack of Municipal Public Accounts Committee meetings was problematic. The last time we convened to deal with Unlawful, Irregular, Fruitless and Wasteful Expenditure (UIFWE) was in December. For a municipality with R30-billion in UIFWE that is unacceptable, he said.

We need the reports that will explain how we got to this figure, but the executive directors are not sending these reports; we can't sit for six months without dealing with the highest UIFWE in the country. Grootboom said he was concerned that the National Treasury would effectively hold the transfer of a portion of funds, which would severely affect the municipality.

The Treasury has said if we do not write off a certain amount of the Unlawful, Irregular, Fruitless and Wasteful Expenditure and investigate it our funds will be withheld. The administration is not sending the items to the secretariat for them to compile an agenda so we can convene a meeting. It's either the directors don't know how to do the work, or they are simply ignoring it.

Grootboom said the acting city manager and mayor Babalwa Lobishe must hold accountable whoever was responsible for delaying the reports. In April when National Treasury officials visited the metro they doubled down on the December threat to withhold grant funding after the City failed to respond and address 10 actions plans as instructed, and to submit related document





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Nelson Mandela Bay Oversight Meetings Senior Managers Mandatory Financial Reports Public Accounts Committee Irregular Expenditure National Treasury Grant Funding Municipal Public Accounts Committee UIFWE Unlawful Irregular Fruitless And Wasteful Expenditure

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