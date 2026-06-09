Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's New Budget Faces Backlash from Residents and Councillors

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's new budget, featuring steep tariff increases, faces backlash from residents and councillors amid persistent service delivery failures and mismanagement accusations. The budget includes a property rate increase of 5.5%, effective from 1 July, and an electricity price increase of 10.95%, pending approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said she welcomed the adoption of the 2026/27 budget by the council following a robust democratic process that included extensive public participation, engagements with stakeholders, and careful consideration of the City's financial realities.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality 's new budget, featuring steep tariff increases, faces backlash from residents and councillors amid persistent service delivery failures and mismanagement accusations .

A picket was organised by the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition in May, where they demanded better service delivery and good governance from metro officials. Nelson Mandela Bay's DA councillor and budget and treasury spokesperson Brendon Pegram says the municipality could have reduced its rates tariff by as much as 24% had it tackled the R863-million loss in its troubled electricity department - but instead the council voted to pass the steepest package of tariff increases in eight years.

Pegram argued that the municipality had not made a sufficient attempt to curb non-technical losses - electricity lost to theft and illegal connections - that were bleeding the department dry. Addressing those losses alone, he said, could have allowed the City to reduce its rates tariff by almost a quarter. The budget was adopted by the council, despite opposition from the DA, FF Plus and ACDP.

The budget was supported by the EFF, ANC, National Alliance, Defenders of the People, PAC, AIM, AIC and Good. The budget includes a property rate increase of 5.5%, effective from 1 July, and an electricity price increase of 10.95%, pending approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said she welcomed the adoption of the 2026/27 budget by the council following a robust democratic process that included extensive public participation, engagements with stakeholders, and careful consideration of the City's financial realities. She said the tariff increases were driven by National Treasury guidelines, escalating bulk service costs, inflation, infrastructure maintenance requirements and the need to keep the municipality financially sustainable. ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom accused the ANC-led coalition of





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Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Budget Tariff Increases Service Delivery Failures Mismanagement Accusations Property Rate Increase Electricity Price Increase National Energy Regulator Of South Africa Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe ACDP Councillor Lance Grootboom ANC-Led Coalition DA Councillor Brendon Pegram

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