Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Moves to Restore Safety and Lighting on Vandalized Beachfront Amid Tourism Concerns

Following reports of widespread vandalism, failing infrastructure, and violent crime on the Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront, the municipality has launched a multifaceted initiative to repair streetlights and enhance security. The plan addresses urgent public safety risks along Humewood and Summerstrand, but tourism experts warn that lasting change requires tackling vandalism, cable theft, and improving surveillance. Stakeholders call for sustained efforts to protect critical tourism assets and restore confidence in the area.

The Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront, a critical tourism asset, faces a crisis marked by extensive vandalism, failing electrical infrastructure, and heightened safety concerns. Recent reports detail how the King's Beach precinct and other areas like Humewood and Summerstrand have been left in darkness due to sabotaged streetlights and stolen electrical components.

This deterioration has been exacerbated by overgrown vegetation, damaged public amenities, and a perceived lack of visible policing. The situation garnered national attention after a Member of Parliament publicly shared an account of being attacked at knifepoint in the vicinity, underscoring the urgent need for intervention. In response, the municipality has announced a series of measures aimed at restoring safety and addressing the infrastructural decay along the coastline.

The municipal spokesperson, Sithembiso Soyaya, confirmed that the Electricity and Energy Directorate has prioritized a comprehensive assessment of the beachfront streetlight network. Technical teams conducted an after-dark inspection on 4 June 2026 to pinpoint non-operational lights, damaged infrastructure, and outstanding maintenance needs. Following this assessment, repair teams were deployed, focusing on areas with the greatest public safety risks such as key pedestrian routes, public spaces, and beachfront facilities.

However, the inspection revealed a combination of damaged infrastructure, stolen electrical components, and isolated maintenance-related faults, indicating that simple repairs may not be sufficient without addressing ongoing vandalism and theft. Beyond electrical repairs, the municipality intends to strengthen security through closer cooperation with the South African Police Service, enhanced partnerships with neighbourhood watches and private security firms to boost patrols, improved information sharing, and faster response times in affected areas. Tourism stakeholders, while welcoming the immediate interventions, have expressed caution.

Glenn Pappin of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) emphasized that fixing lights alone will not resolve the root causes, warning that without measures to protect repaired infrastructure, lights could be vandalized again within weeks. He called for increased security, stronger camera surveillance, and the activation of the city's state-of-the-art surveillance centre at South End Fire Station.

The Business Chamber's Beachfront Cluster also supported the intervention but urged ongoing engagement between officials and the business community to ensure a sustainable, long-term solution that safeguards both public safety and the region's tourism economy





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nelson Mandela Bay Beachfront Safety Streetlight Vandalism Tourism Infrastructure Municipal Response Public Security Cable Theft Surveillance Centre Humewood Summerstrand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Property damaged as unrest continuesTensions continue to rise in Mossel Bay following violent unrest linked to anti-illegal immigration protests.

Read more »

Alleged R483 Million Fraud and Ghost Employee Billing Scandal Rocks Ekurhuleni Metro, Involving IT Firm XET and City Manager's London TripAn extensive investigation reveals how IT service provider XET allegedly extracted R483 million from Ekurhuleni Municipality through inflated billing, ghost employees, and suspicious contracts. Financial records obtained by the Sunday Times expose a pattern of irregular payments, including large invoices processed on the last day of the financial year and payments linked to a private jet trip to London taken by former city manager Dr. Jeanette Mashi. The scandal also raises questions about a R2 billion loss in potential revenue due to the mishandling of a key energy billing contract.

Read more »

Granddaughters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Reflect on Family and DocumentaryZamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela and Zaziwe Manaway, granddaughters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, discuss their new documentary and personal memories of their grandmother, emphasizing love and family over public perception.

Read more »

Ekurhuleni Faces Over R2bn Revenue Loss Amid XET Billing ScandalThe municipality of Ekurhuleni lost more than R2bn in the 2023/2024 financial year after a dispute with XET Solutions over billing and remote meter reading failures. XET, contracted to run the area's ERP system, was accused of mismanaging the platform and its IT infrastructure was hacked. Insiders and attackers manipulated electricity billing data, wiping out debts and securing fraudulent rates-clearance certificates to expedite property sales.

Read more »