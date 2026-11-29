Mayor Retief Odendaal warns of cash insolvency by 2027 and unveils a 100-day plan to stabilize Nelson Mandela Bay's finances amid administrative paralysis and infrastructure decay.

Retief Odendaal, the newly elected executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, has issued a stark warning regarding the metro's financial solvency. Following his confirmation in a council vote on Friday, 27 November, Odendaal declared that the municipality faces an immediate risk of being unable to pay employee salaries and bulk electricity bills by March if financial practices are not reversed.

The mayor outlined that the city has depleted approximately R3-billion in cash reserves over the last three financial years. His financial projections indicate that without an immediate and aggressive turnaround strategy, the municipality will struggle to meet its quarterly financial obligations by the end of the first quarter of 2027. This deterioration in fiscal health represents a severe challenge for the new administration, which inherited a system described as suffering from administrative paralysis and crumbling infrastructure.

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Municipal Finance Mechanisms and Revenue Gaps

Odendaal emphasized that the metro is not currently bankrupt and does not owe money to Eskom, but rather suffers from the rapid speed of its financial decline. He identified the electricity department as a primary driver of this loss, stating that it incurs an annual deficit of approximately R1.8-billion. This figure represents roughly half of the total income the municipality receives through property rates, highlighting a massive structural imbalance in the city's budget.

The mayor noted that the ratepayer base consists of about 110,000 residential customers and 13,000 commercial entities. This demographic reality limits the council's ability to simply raise rates or tariffs to plug the financial gap. Odendaal explained that many businesses are currently closing or struggling to pay their municipal accounts, making further price hikes politically and economically unviable. The strategy must therefore focus on stopping wasteful expenditure and improving revenue collection efficiency.

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Coalition Stability and Political Alliances

Support for Odendaal's mandate rests on a fragile six-party coalition that holds 63 of the 120 seats in the council. This majority of two seats allows the alliance to govern effectively, having voted with 63 votes against 55 for the Patriotic Alliance's Bradley Murray during the mayoral election. The coalition partners include the Democratic Alliance, the United Democratic Movement, the Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party, and the Pan Africanist Congress.

Odendaal stated that he will not frame his leadership as a Democratic Alliance-dominated initiative. He insisted that focusing on party politics is counterproductive at this stage and that all decisions will be made through consensus and concession among the coalition partners. He described the governance model as one built on trust, noting that a joint caucus meeting is planned to facilitate frank discussions and ensure that no single department's failure impacts the entire metro.

Administrative Reform and Stakeholder Reactions

A significant component of the mayor's 100-day reset involves addressing the paralysis within the municipal administration. Odendaal revealed that the metro lacks permanent executive directors, relying instead on acting officials who may lack the necessary qualifications for their roles. He expressed serious concerns about the legality of these existing arrangements and noted that the fear of making written decisions has contributed to bureaucratic stagnation.

Opposition figures have challenged the durability of the new political arrangement. Babalwa Lobishe, the ANC regional chair and former mayor, asserted that the coalition would not survive for a year due to what she characterized as Democratic Alliance bullying. She also alleged that Odendaal intends to retain control of the Budget and Treasury Directorate, suggesting that true power-sharing is not occurring within the current agreement.

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Implementation Strategy and Future Outlook

To address these deep-seated issues, Odendaal has committed to a 100-day reset program that will serve as the foundation for immediate municipal recovery. The coalition partners previously developed a 15-page turnaround plan that outlines their joint priorities before discussing specific ministerial posts. This approach contrasts with what the mayor described as opposition coalitions that focused on positions rather than policy from the outset.

The mayor also highlighted cultural changes within the executive, noting that the new team has already held a social gathering to build rapport. He affirmed his belief that problems can be resolved through direct communication and trust-building exercises. As the administration moves forward, the focus remains on balancing the books through operational efficiency rather than external financial injections or unsustainable rate increases.