The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment issues a Notice of Intention to Nelson Mandela Bay after sewage levels at Cape Recife reach 40 times the legal coastal guideline, threatening marine ecosystems and public health.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has escalated enforcement actions against Nelson Mandela Bay following the discovery of sewage discharge levels that are 40 times higher than the established coastal water quality guidelines at Cape Recife. This severe environmental violation was confirmed after heavy flows of murky, foul-smelling water, suspected to be untreated effluent, were observed pouring into the ocean near the coast on 19 November. The visual evidence of scum, foam, and discolored water flowing across the beach has triggered formal legal proceedings aimed at holding the municipality accountable for the ongoing pollution crisis.

Unlawful Discharge And Permit Withdrawal

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirmed that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality currently holds no valid authorization to discharge effluent into the coastal waters at Cape Recife. Dikeledi Mokgokolo, a spokesperson for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, stated that while the municipality had submitted an application for a Coastal Waters Discharge Permit, the department was unable to finalize the approval due to the municipality's persistent failure to provide requisite technical information. Despite repeated follow-ups over an extended period, the municipality failed to supply the outstanding data necessary for assessment, forcing the department to withdraw the application due to a lack of cooperation and progress.

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Extreme Contamination Levels At Cape Recife

Water testing conducted by the Environmental Monitoring Group revealed faecal contamination levels of 20,000 counts per 100ml, a figure described by group director and environmental chemist Ronelle Friend as extremely high. This measurement is significantly higher than the coastal marine water quality guideline of 500 counts per 100ml, indicating a severe breach of environmental standards. Friend noted that the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works had not been functioning properly for several years, resulting in effluent running from the plant through a conservation site, across the beach, and directly into the ocean without adequate treatment.

Ecological Damage And Wildlife Concerns

Local environmentalist Arnold Slabbert raised alarms after finding a young otter struggling in what he described as a sea of sewage on 19 November, prompting separate water samples that corroborated the contamination findings. Dr. Gary Koekemoer from the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa warned that these issues reflect a broader sanitation crisis across Nelson Mandela Bay, with pollution threatening oyster farms and local biodiversity. Koekemoer highlighted that the infrastructure suffers from persistent vandalism and the targeted stripping of key sanitation equipment, exacerbating the environmental toll of the failing wastewater plant.

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Long Term Infrastructure And Health Risks

Professor Nadine Strydom from Nelson Mandela University emphasized that the municipality lacks adequate maintenance and upgrades for its wastewater infrastructure, despite population growth placing increasing pressure on existing systems. Strydom pointed out that the treatment plant was neither repaired nor maintained, meaning the sewage was not treated to the standard required before entering the natural environment. The presence of visible solids from the sewage flowing across the beach was cited by Ronelle Friend as illegal and contrary to public health interests, as the discharge has not been addressed despite being a known issue for years.

Enforcement Actions And Criminal Proceedings

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has been aware of the sewage crisis at Cape Recife since at least June 2022, when a criminal case was opened in connection with the pollution. The department's Compliance and Enforcement Unit, along with the Department of Water and Sanitation, has conducted several site inspections under the Working Group IV project plan to identify failing wastewater treatment works. On 20 October, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment issued the municipality a Notice of Intention under section 59(1) of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act, signaling formal enforcement action to address the unlawful discharge and resulting environmental damage.