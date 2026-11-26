The DFFE issued a Notice of Intention to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after water tests revealed faecal contamination levels 40 times the legal coastal guideline at Cape Recife.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has initiated formal legal proceedings against the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality following the discovery of extreme sewage pollution at Cape Recife. Water samples collected in late 2026 revealed faecal contamination levels reaching 20,000 counts per 100ml, a figure that stands forty times higher than the established coastal marine water quality guideline of 500 counts per 100ml.

Regulatory Enforcement and Permit Withdrawal

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment issued a Notice of Intention on October 20, 2026, signaling the commencement of formal enforcement action against the local municipality. This regulatory step follows a prolonged failure by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to comply with environmental authorization requirements for discharging effluent into the coastal waters at Cape Recife.

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Dikeledi Mokgokolo, a spokesperson for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, confirmed that the municipality currently holds no valid authorization for these discharges. Although the municipality had submitted an application for a Coastal Waters Discharge Permit, the department was unable to process it due to a persistent lack of necessary technical information.

Mokgokolo stated that despite repeated follow-ups over an extended period, the municipality failed to provide the outstanding data required for assessment. Consequently, the department had no alternative but to withdraw the application entirely due to the lack of progress and cooperation from local officials.

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Environmental Impact and Biological Contamination

Environmental chemist Ronelle Friend, director of the organization that conducted the water testing, described the finding of 20,000 counts per 100ml as indicating extremely high faecal contamination. The testing was prompted by local observations of murky, foul-smelling water pouring into the ocean, accompanied by visible solids, scum, foam, and distinct discolouration on the beach.

Wildlife expert Arnold Slabbert witnessed the severity of the crisis on November 19, 2026, when he found a young otter struggling in what he described as a sea of sewage. This incident underscored the immediate danger posed to local wildlife by the untreated waste flowing from the treatment works.

Ronelle Friend noted that the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works has not been functioning properly for several years. The infrastructure failure allows effluent to run from the plant, through a conservation site, across the beach, and directly into the ocean without adequate treatment.

Criticism of Infrastructure Maintenance

Ronelle Friend emphasized that the treatment plant was neither repaired nor maintained, resulting in sewage discharges that do not meet the standards required for release into the natural environment. She stated that the ongoing discharge is neither legal nor in the public health interest, highlighting the visible evidence of solids from the sewage flowing into the marine ecosystem.

Professor Nadine Strydom from Nelson Mandela University has also raised serious concerns regarding the state of the municipality's wastewater infrastructure. She pointed to a distinct lack of adequate maintenance and upgrades, noting that population growth is placing increasing pressure on the existing, failing systems.

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Dr. Gary Koekemoer of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa warned that the issues at Cape Recife reflect a broader sanitation crisis across Nelson Mandela Bay. He highlighted the environmental toll of failing infrastructure, which includes pollution threats to oyster farms alongside persistent vandalism and the targeted stripping of key sanitation equipment.

Historical Context and Ongoing Investigations

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has been aware of the sewage crisis at the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works since at least June 2022, when a criminal case was opened in connection with the pollution. This long-standing awareness contrasts with the current escalation of enforcement actions due to continued non-compliance.

Since the opening of the criminal case, the department's Compliance and Enforcement Unit has conducted several site inspections at the facility. These efforts have included joint inspections with the Department of Water and Sanitation as part of the Working Group IV project plan.

The Working Group IV project aims to identify poorly performing and failing wastewater treatment works that contribute significantly to marine pollution through the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated effluent. The department maintains that the discharges pose significant risks to marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and public health.

Despite previous inspections and the existing criminal case, the outflow remains a critical concern. The recent Notice of Intention indicates that the department is now taking decisive action to address the ongoing environmental damage and public health risks associated with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's wastewater management failures.