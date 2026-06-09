Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Accused of Perjury in escalating Political and Legal Feud

Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Gary van Niekerk has opened a perjury case against ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, who originally lodged the fraud complaint against him. The development marks a new escalation in their bitter legal and political dispute, with Van Niekerk also moving to have Grootboom referred to ethics and professional bodies. Van Niekerk claims the timing of his own upcoming corruption trial is prejudicial and wants the public to know the truth about Grootboom, while Grootboom calls the perjury charge a deflection tactic. Legal observers note that Van Niekerk's statements about the trial schedule are unlikely to influence the courts, which will consider the full history of delays.

Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Gary van Niekerk has levelled perjury allegations against ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom , who in response dismissed them as a 'deflection tactic'.

The political drama in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has intensified as the Deputy Mayor, Gary van Niekerk, who also serves as the president of the National Alliance, has publicly accused African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor and attorney Lance Grootboom of perjury. Van Niekerk opened a criminal case at the Humewood police station on Sunday, 7 June, and within 24 hours, he filed a motion for Grootboom to be referred to the council's rules and ethics committee, as well as to the MEC for Cooperative Governance and the Legal Practice Council.

This three-pronged approach appears to be a concerted effort to pressure Grootboom professionally and politically. Grootboom was the original complainant in the fraud case against Van Niekerk, which relates to a legal bill of over R550,000 incurred in 2022 that the State alleges was fraudulent. Van Niekerk has repeatedly claimed that the timing of his own corruption trial is politically motivated and could prejudice his standing ahead of the local government elections scheduled for November.

He stated that the matter is unlikely to be heard before the elections because the trial is only set for issue clarification on 24 July, with no trial date set before then. He argued that public knowledge of the situation is necessary for voters to make informed decisions. Legal experts, however, have pushed back on his assertions.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, a research and advocacy officer at the judiciary watchdog Judges Matter, said that a defendant's public statements have no influence on court scheduling and that the court will consider the delays, some of which Van Niekerk himself caused, including a trip to Germany last year under the pretext of job creation that spawned further legal complications. The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali confirmed that an accused person retains the right to speak to the media and lay complaints while a case is pending.

Van Nieerk's perjury complaint focuses on an affidavit Grootboom allegedly signed in separate High Court proceedings in 2022 concerning a political leadership dispute in the metro. Van Niekerk claims Grootboom swore to support court papers that identified him as the Speaker of Council, a position Van Niekerk argues he did not hold at the time, thus constituting perjury. Grootboom flatly rejected the allegations as a deflection tactic designed to divert attention from Van Niekerk's own legal predicaments.

The overlapping legal and political battles underscore the volatile nature of local governance in the region as election season approaches, with both sides leveraging formal processes to gain an advantage in the court of public opinion





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Nelson Mandela Bay Gary Van Niekerk Lance Grootboom Perjury Corruption Trial ACDP Local Government Elections Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Political Feud Fraud Case

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