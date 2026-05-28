Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Demands End to Governance Crisis and Service Delivery Collapse

A coalition of business, religious, and labour groups in Nelson Mandela Bay staged a protest outside a council meeting, condemning prolonged leadership vacancies, infrastructure decay, and governance failures, while warning that sustained demonstrations will continue until demands are met.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition staged a protest in Gqeberha on 28 May 2026, demanding better governance, competent leadership, and urgent action to address the city's crumbling infrastructure and service delivery failures.

The picket took place outside the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium while the metro's political leaders were inside for a council meeting. The coalition, which includes business leaders, church representatives, and organized labour, has been engaged in ongoing discussions with city officials, but warns that pressure will intensify until concrete results are achieved.

Chairperson Mongameli Peter emphasized that while dialogue continues, protests will persist, stating that the coalition identified critical issues such as the prolonged vacancy of the city manager post, senior administrative instability, supply chain management challenges, deteriorating infrastructure, safety concerns, and a lack of consequence management. He noted that a structured engagement team will begin meetings from the following Friday to develop an action plan, but stressed that the protest action is not a one-time event.

Reverend Mzwandile Leleki, representing the South African Council of Churches and the Church Leaders Forum, criticized the state of governance, highlighting the vacant city manager position and the absence of competent leadership. He stated that civil society will continue to pressure the city to ensure proper governance and service delivery.

Environmental scientist Dr Gary Koekemoer, also part of the coalition, linked the city's dysfunction to broader climate resilience challenges, noting that effective local government is essential for defending against climate-related shocks. He stressed that while citizens and companies have roles to play, functional local government is critical for addressing environmental crises. Political analyst Dr Sipho Wayile described the situation as a "crisis" mirroring national trends, citing institutional paralysis driven by a leadership crisis and governance failures.

He pointed to the influence of unscrupulous service providers who exploit divisions and sponsor paralysis, further crippling institutions. Wayile called for leadership that asserts authority beyond party lines and urged the unchaining of officials from corrupt networks. The coalition's demands underscore the urgent need for competent administration, stable leadership, and transparent governance to restore functionality to Nelson Mandela Bay amid growing frustration over service delivery and climate vulnerability





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Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Protest Service Delivery Governance City Manager Infrastructure Climate Resilience Corruption Political Stability

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