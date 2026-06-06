Nelly Korda surges to within two shots of US Women's Open lead after best round

World No. 1 Nelly Korda fired a four-under 67 on Friday, the best round of the day, to dramatically close the gap at the US Women's Open. She trails co-leaders Alison Lee and Yin Ruoning by just two shots after two rounds at the Riviera Country Club, setting up a thrilling weekend in Los Angeles.

World number one golfer Nelly Korda mounted a remarkable comeback during the second round of the US Women's Open, carding a four-under-par 67. This was the best score of the day on Friday, propelling her to within just two strokes of the tournament lead.

The co-leaders heading into the weekend are American Alison Lee and world number four Yin Ruoning of China, both at four-under-par after 36 holes at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda, a three-time major winner who is seeking her first US Open title, had been seven shots behind after the first round. She expressed satisfaction with her improved performance, noting the contrast with her previous day's struggles, particularly with her driver.

She credited her sister with suggesting a slight adjustment to her grip on the driving range, which helped her feel more confident and in control. Korda's round featured several key moments, including an early birdie on the par-five first hole, a precise approach on the seventh for a tap-in, and a successful 11-foot putt on the ninth.

After a bogey on the 12th caused by a sliced drive and a subsequent overlong approach, she responded with a crucial birdie on the 17th to finish with a two-under-par total for the tournament, securing a share of ninth place. While Korda surged, co-leader Yin Ruoning produced a steady, bogey-free round of 69 to maintain her position at the top.

Alison Lee, a Los Angeles native, also remains in contention after a solid 68 that included four birdies, as she chases her maiden major victory. The leaderboard is tightly packed just behind the leaders, with a group of six players-Chun In-gee, Yoo Hyun-jo, and Kim Sei-young from South Korea, Japan's Hinako Shibuno, Mexico's Gaby Lopez, and overnight leader Jennifer Kupcho-all tied on three-under-par. Kupcho, the 2022 Chevron Championship winner, had a more challenging day.

After an opening 66, she shot a two-over-par 73 that included four bogeys and two birdies. She attributed some of her struggles to a scuffed approach on the eighth and having to chip out of a steep-lipped bunker on the ninth. Despite the setback, she remained optimistic, emphasizing her ability to bounce back with birdies after bogeys.

The US Women's Open is being held at the Riviera Country Club, the same Los Angeles venue scheduled to host Olympic golf events during the 2028 Summer Games, adding an extra layer of significance to the tournament





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US Women's Open Nelly Korda Alison Lee Yin Ruoning Golf Riviera Country Club Los Angeles Major Championship Leaderboard Round 2

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