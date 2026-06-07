Nelly Korda Birdies Final Three Holes to Tie Kim Sei-young for US Women's Open Lead

World number one Nelly Korda staged a dramatic Saturday charge with three closing birdies to join Kim Sei-young atop the leaderboard at six-under-par, setting up a final-round duel for the US Women's Open title as Chun In-gee and Jennifer Kupcho await just one stroke back.

World number one Nelly Korda mounted a remarkable comeback, birdying the final three holes to shoot a four-under-par 67 on Saturday. This stellar performance allowed her to tie for the lead with Kim Sei-young heading into the final round of the US Women's Open at the prestigious Riviera Country Club .

Korda, who started the round seven shots behind after a two-over 73 on Thursday, has now recorded consecutive 67s, bringing her total to six-under-par 207. This positions her to chase a second consecutive major victory this year, following her win at the Chevron Championship in April. South Korean Kim Sei-young matched Korda's score with a three-under 68 of her own on the same challenging course, which will also be the venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics golf competition.

"It's always amazing to be in this position," Korda remarked, eyeing her third career major title. Her round began with a chip-in birdie on the third hole and included a draining 18-foot putt on the sixth. After a lone bogey on the eighth, she took full advantage of the closing holes, making birdies on 16, 17, and 18.

She highlighted her approach on 16 as a solid eight-iron that set up a straightforward five-and-a-half-foot putt, and on 18, she "smoked" her drive, leaving a simple nine-iron wedge to the green for a comfortable closing birdie.

"I'm really happy with how I grinded out the front nine and then took the opportunities that I had on the last three holes," she said. Korda's motivation stems from a runner-up finish in last year's US Open, but she acknowledges the need to manage her emotions for the final round.

"I think last year I really, really wanted it, and the more you want it sometimes the more you stiffen up and you get a little bit more nervous," she explained. "I play my best golf when I'm happy, free Nelly ... so that's kind of the attitude that I'm going to have tomorrow.

" Kim, a 13-time LPGA winner and the 2020 Women's PGA Championship major champion, built her share of the lead with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes, sinking a seven-footer at 10 and a five-footer at 12. However, she faced a setback on the 15th, missing the green and then having her chip leave a 12-foot par putt, which she two-putted for a bogey. She responded with a birdie on the 17th.

"I played better than yesterday, for sure," Kim stated. "It has been a long time since I won a major championship, so maybe I'll play under pressure tomorrow but I'll try to just do what I have to do to focus on the course. " The lead duo now stands one stroke clear of a trio of major winners.

Chun In-gee of South Korea and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States both carded one-under 69s to sit tied for third at five-under 210. Chun, who won her first of three majors at the 2015 US Women's Open, started her round impressively with an eagle on the first hole.

She reached a share of the lead after a chip-in birdie on the 11th and a subsequent 21-foot birdie on the 12th, but couldn't maintain the pace, dropping a stroke with a bogey on the 16th. Kupcho, who was also briefly tied for the lead after making two birdies early on her front nine, fell back with bogeys on the 12th and 13th. She showed resilience, however, closing with birdies on the 16th and 17th.

Overnight co-leader Yin Ruoning of China struggled to a one-over 71, causing her to drop back. She headlines a group of three players tied for fifth place at four-under 211, joined by Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a sparkling 68, and Mexico's Gaby Lopez, who carded a 70.

The final round promises a thrilling three-way showdown at the top, with Korda seeking to convert her recent major-winning momentum, Kim aiming to add another major to her resume, and both aware of the threats lurking just one shot behind





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