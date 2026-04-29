Nedbank Cup Final: Durban City and TS Galaxy to Continue Tradition of Upsets

Durban City and TS Galaxy will contest the 2024 Nedbank Cup final, continuing the competition's history of underdog stories. This year's final echoes past upsets, including TS Galaxy's stunning 2019 victory over Kaizer Chiefs and other notable wins by lower-league teams.

The Nedbank Cup has a storied history of producing remarkable upsets, and the 2024 final continues that tradition, pitting Durban City against TS Galaxy. This echoes the spirit of previous editions, most notably the 2019 final where TS Galaxy, then a team competing in the second tier of South African football, achieved a monumental victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

That win wasn't an isolated incident of underdog success within the competition. The Nedbank Cup consistently provides a platform for teams outside the traditional powerhouses to challenge for major silverware, creating compelling narratives and unforgettable moments. The 2019 tournament, in particular, was a showcase of this phenomenon. Looking back, the path to the 2019 final was paved with surprises.

Before Galaxy’s stunning triumph, Baroka, then a team playing in the Vodacom League (a lower division), delivered a significant shock by defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium. This match exemplified the cup’s unpredictable nature. Baroka, despite falling behind to an early goal from Knowledge Musona, demonstrated resilience and determination, staging a comeback with goals from Tom Ndlovu and Thobani Mncwango to secure a memorable victory.

While Baroka’s journey ultimately ended in the semifinals against Black Leopards, another team from the second tier, their quarterfinal win served as a powerful reminder that any team, regardless of its league standing, could make a deep run in the Nedbank Cup. The 2009 edition also saw a similar narrative unfold, with the University of Pretoria, representing the National First Division (NFD), reaching the final.

Their route to the championship match included a stunning 4-3 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the last 16, followed by impressive wins against Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in the subsequent rounds. Although they ultimately lost to Swallows in the final, their performance highlighted the potential for lower-league teams to compete with and overcome established top-flight clubs.

Even further back, in 2013, Maluti FET College, a team from the third tier of South African football, produced one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history, defeating Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the first round. These instances demonstrate a consistent pattern of the Nedbank Cup fostering opportunities for teams to defy expectations and create lasting memories.

The 2024 final adds another layer of intrigue to this history, as both Durban City and TS Galaxy are currently led by caretaker coaches – Pitso Dladla for Durban City and Bernard Parker for TS Galaxy. This adds an element of uncertainty and potentially a more open, attacking style of play, as both coaches may be less constrained by long-term strategies and more focused on securing a positive result in the immediate moment.

The appointment of caretaker managers often injects a sense of urgency and motivation into teams, as players strive to impress and potentially earn a permanent position. The fact that both teams are under such leadership suggests a potentially unpredictable and fiercely contested final. The Nedbank Cup’s legacy is built on such moments of surprise and opportunity, and the 2024 final promises to deliver another chapter in its captivating story.

The competition consistently proves that form and league position are not always the defining factors, and that passion, determination, and a bit of luck can propel even the most unfancied teams to glory. The upcoming match between Durban City and TS Galaxy is a testament to this enduring spirit, offering a platform for both teams to write their own piece of Nedbank Cup history





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Nedbank Cup TS Galaxy Durban City Kaizer Chiefs South African Football Upsets Cup Finals

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