Nedbank Cup Final: Durban City and TS Galaxy Set to Clash

Durban City and TS Galaxy will contest the 2026 Nedbank Cup final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The match promises a thrilling encounter with both teams under interim leadership and seeking their first major trophy in recent years. This preview details the starting lineups, team form, and key storylines surrounding the highly anticipated final.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Durban City and TS Galaxy prepare to battle it out in the 2026 Nedbank Cup final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium .

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM this evening, promising a captivating spectacle for football fans across South Africa. Both teams have confirmed their starting lineups, revealing the players who will be pivotal in their quest for cup glory. Durban City will field Keet in goal, with a defensive line comprising Gcaba, Ncanana, Mkhize, and Mashego. The midfield will be anchored by Poggenpoel, Mokwena, and Jurgens, while Domingo, Maseko, and Lubumba will spearhead the attack.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, will look to their own key players to deliver a memorable performance. The contrasting league positions of the two teams add an intriguing layer to the final. Durban City currently occupies 7th place in the Betway Premiership, demonstrating a degree of consistency throughout the season. TS Galaxy, however, finds themselves in 12th position, suggesting a more challenging campaign.

However, the unique nature of cup competitions often transcends league form, making this a true one-off battle where anything can happen. Both sides arrive at the final under the guidance of interim coaches, a testament to the instability both clubs have faced this season. Durban City has seen a revolving door of managers, with Pitso Dladla being the latest to take the reins, following the departures of Gavin Hunt and Sinethemba Badela.

Their journey to the final included a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Casric Stars in the semi-finals, preceded by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win against Golden Arrows. For Durban City, this represents a golden opportunity to secure their first major trophy and bring silverware back to KwaZulu-Natal after a 17-year drought. TS Galaxy’s path to the final has been equally dramatic.

They overcame Milford FC in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the semi-finals, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Earlier rounds saw them deliver dominant performances, including notable victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, demonstrating their potential to upset even the most formidable opponents.

The Rockets are no strangers to success in the Nedbank Cup, having famously stunned Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the 2019 final while still competing in the second tier – a result widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in South African football history. This time around, there’s a compelling narrative twist: Bernard Parker, who was part of the Chiefs team that lost in 2019, is now the man in charge of TS Galaxy.

Appointed just a week prior, following Adnan Beganovic’s dismissal after a ten-game winless streak, Parker has a chance to rewrite his own story from the sidelines in his debut as a head coach. The final promises to be a captivating clash of tactical approaches, individual brilliance, and unwavering determination, as both Durban City and TS Galaxy vie for the coveted Nedbank Cup trophy





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