Nedbank Cup 2026: The Final Round and Promotion Playoff Battle

The final round of the (MFC) is on Sunday, with Kruger United having already won promotion, and Baroka and Black Leopards already relegated. The focus now is on the battle for the promotion playoff spots. Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars as they battle for second and third-place finishes. Milford are second with 53 points and lead third-place City and Lions, a side they will face in their last match away. A win for Milford will be enough to secure a place in the promotion playoffs, as they will be guaranteed to finish second. The Citizens also have to win away to Leicesterford City to confirm their place in the playoffs. A win for the Citizens and Milford will mean they are the two teams who will participate in the playoffs. Hungry Lions face a must-win against Milford at home. A victory will secure a place in the playoffs, as they will go ahead of Milford in the log table with 54 points. Casric can still finish in the playoff spot but will need other results to go their way. A victory against Gomora United at home will see Casric reach 52 points, and if Lions and City do suffer defeats, they will remain on 51, and Casric will qualify for the playoffs. Casric v Gomora, Solomon Mahlangu; Kruger v Bees, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v CPT City, Dobsonville; Hungry Lions v Milford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v Leopards, NWU Mafikeng; Venda v Highbury, Thohoyandou; Pretoria University v Wanderers; Baroka v Upington; Casric v Gomora.

Decide Chauke of Casric Stars celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 07 March 2026.

As Sunday is the final round of the (MFC), with Kruger United having already won promotion, and Baroka and Black Leopards already relegated, the focus now is on the battle for the promotion playoff spots. Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars as they battle for second and third-place finishes. Milford are second with 53 points and lead third-place City and Lions, a side they will face in their last match away.

A win for Milford will be enough to secure a place in the promotion playoffs, as they will be guaranteed to finish second. The Citizens also have to win away to Leicesterford City to confirm their place in the playoffs. A win for the Citizens and Milford will mean they are the two teams who will participate in the playoffs. Hungry Lions face a must-win against Milford at home.

A victory will secure a place in the playoffs, as they will go ahead of Milford in the log table with 54 points. Casric can still finish in the playoff spot but will need other results to go their way. A victory against Gomora United at home will see Casric reach 52 points, and if Lions and City do suffer defeats, they will remain on 51, and Casric will qualify for the playoffs.

Casric v Gomora, Solomon Mahlangu; Kruger v Bees, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v CPT City, Dobsonville; Hungry Lions v Milford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v Leopards, NWU Mafikeng; Venda v Highbury, Thohoyandou; Pretoria University v Wanderers; Baroka v Upington; Casric v Gomora





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Nedbank Cup 2026 MFC Promotion Playoff Spots Cape Town City Hungry Lions Casric Stars Milford Kanyamazane Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Dobsonville NWU Mafikeng Thohoyandou Pretoria University Wanderers Baroka Upington Casric V Gomora

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