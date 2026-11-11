Cape Town adds 260,000 formal homes and 114,000 informal structures in 13 years

Cape Town has added approximately 260,000 formal homes between 2012 and 2025 while informal structures grew by 67% since 2016, according to the City's latest Spatial Trends and Implementation Tracking report.

Cape Town added approximately 260 000 formal residential dwellings over 13 years while informal structures increase d by 67%, new City data shows. The figures come from the City of Cape Town's fourth Spatial Trends and Implementation Tracking Report, covering development and land-use patterns from 2012 to 2026.

The formal housing growth was recorded between 2012 and 2025 across the metro, with some districts experiencing significantly faster growth than others. The report was released in the lead-up to World Town Planning Day on November 8. It incorporates updated information across most indicators, including figures from the 2025 General Valuations. Formal home numbers are based on the City's General Valuation Rolls, and properties in these records are classified as formal for the purposes of the report.

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Formal Housing Growth and Overlap

The City cautions that some areas showing formal densification have also experienced growth in less-formal accommodation, meaning the informal housing figures may overlap with districts reporting formal growth. Cape Town's formal residential property market recorded substantial growth in property values but relatively little long-term growth in transaction activity. The number of residential property transfers increased from 31 779 in 2010/11 to 32 721 in 2024/25, a rise of about 3%.

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In nominal terms, house prices increased by 150% compared with a 109% rise in Western Cape consumer prices. On a like-for-like inflation-adjusted basis, residential property gained 20% over the period. The strongest real growth occurred between 2013/14 and 2017/18, when annual house price inflation of between 9% and 13% outpaced consumer inflation of between 5% and 6.5%. Since 2018/19, however, house prices have fallen behind inflation in four of the seven years covered by the report.

The period coincided with rising borrowing costs, with the prime lending rate increasing from 7% in 2020/21 to 11.75% in 2023/24. Freehold properties recorded stronger real price growth than sectional title properties across the residential and non-residential sectors. Based on repeat sales over the full period, freehold residential property prices increased by 27% compared with 15% for sectional title properties.

Property Price Trends and Freehold Advantage

Commercial freehold property also increased by 27%, while sectional title commercial and industrial units ended broadly flat or lower, though the report cautions that most non-residential estimates are based on relatively few transactions. Since 2018/19, freehold residential prices increased by 1.5% in real terms while sectional title prices declined by 9.9%. At a regional level, real property prices fell most in Table Bay and increased most in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha. The picture is different for informal settlements.

Since 2016, the number of informal structures has increased by approximately 67%, from 169 330 to 283 379. The mapped area of informal settlements also expanded by about 1 900 hectares, from approximately 1 200ha to more than 3 100ha. The report highlights sustained increases in both informal structures and the amount of land occupied. Growth remains concentrated in the metro's south-east and along major transport routes, including the N2, N1 and N7, as well as key railway corridors.

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According to the report, this reflects the relationship between access to transport, economic opportunities and the expansion of informal settlements. The growth is happening through both outward expansion and increasing density within existing settlements, many of which are becoming more consolidated and constrained by limited available land. The report notes that newly occupied areas generally begin with lower population densities before becoming more densely settled over time.

Informal Settlement Expansion and Density

Established settlements such as Khayelitsha, Philippi, Delft, Dunoon and Mitchells Plain continue to experience intensification as residents occupy increasingly limited space. Cape Town's potential wetland area fell by an estimated 5 104 hectares between 2016 and 2025, according to separate figures referenced alongside the report. The City said the recording of long-term trends is important for evidence-based planning and provides guidance on spatial policies and interventions that may be needed.

These interventions, the City said, are aimed at improving the City's resilience, residents' quality of life, infrastructure investment and the protection of natural resources and heritage assets, among others. For thousands of residents unable to afford homes in the formal property market, informal settlements have increasingly become the only option, with new structures spreading across the city's outskirts and established settlements becoming more densely populated. The findings underline the growing pressure on land and affordable housing in the metro.

While the formal market has experienced uneven growth, the informal housing figures show sustained expansion. The report's authors say the data is critical for planning decisions as Cape Town continues to add both formal and informal dwellings. The report also tracks public investment aimed at restructuring and upgrading urban areas, alongside the land-use and property market trends it documents. It draws on updated data for most of its indicators and is intended to guide long-term spatial planning across the metro.