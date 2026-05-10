NDMC Head Clasifies Severe Weather Events as National Disaster

Dr Elias Sithole, the NDMC Head, has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster. Several provinces, including Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, have experienced cold and rainy weather conditions.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) Head, Dr Elias Sithole , has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster. Several provinces, including Free State , Eastern Cape , and Western Cape , have experienced cold and rainy weather conditions .

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) spokesperson Legadima Leso confirmed the classification, stating that it followed widespread severe weather conditions experienced from 4 May 2026. The National Disaster Management Centre says this classification will enable the government to intensify coordination and strengthen ongoing response and recovery efforts across all spheres of government





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News Disaster Management National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) Elias Sithole Cold And Rainy Weather Conditions Free State Eastern Cape Western Cape National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) Department Of Cooperative Governance And Tradi

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