Ndlozi Defends Non-Voting Stance Against Malema Criticism

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi argues abstaining is a constitutional right, sparking a sharp feud with leader Julius Malema who calls the choice counter-revolutionary.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has publicly defended his decision to abstain from voting in the November 4 2026 local government elections. The former MP insists that choosing not to cast a ballot is his fundamental constitutional right. This statement comes after significant backlash erupted following his initial revelation on the SABC show Daily Thetha. Ndlozi cited deep dissatisfaction with black political parties, accusing them of transforming their organizations into business enterprises.

Malema Condemns Abstention as Counter-Revolutionary

EFF leader Julius Malema mocked Ndlozi over his decision during a media briefing on Saturday. Malema questioned how one could consider non-voting normal while asserting the party would defeat him until he gave up. He stated that leaving the EFF and remaining normal is impossible, labeling non-voting as abnormal and counter-revolutionary. Malema further argued that Ndlozi's refusal to vote disrespects the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like former president Thabo Mbeki. He claimed this stance effectively renders their liberation efforts useless and unjustifiable.

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Ndlozi Highlights EFF Electoral Decline and Data

Ndlozi responded to the criticism on X by focusing on the EFF's declining electoral performance rather than engaging directly. He pointed out that the writing is on the wall, properly displayed in percentages of recent election results. The party saw its vote share fall by 4.09 percentage points in the latest election. This drop brought their total to 6.22% from the 10.31% they achieved in 2021. Ndlozi emphasized this represents a loss of nearly 40% of their previous support base. He asked what about the party produced this performance and why they lost almost half their vote share.

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Constitutional Right to Deliberate Abstention Explained

Ndlozi stood firmly by his choice, describing his non-participation as a deliberate and conscientious abstention. He argued that the right to abstain is not limited to parliament or council sessions but is available to all citizens who register to vote. He stated that citizens should neither be coerced into voting nor vilified for withholding their vote. Ndlozi noted that increasing voter registration by millions every cycle signals genuine civic interest. He suggested those who register but refrain from voting may be refusing to choose between different versions of failure.

Historical Precedent and Future Political Implications

The former MP argued that voting must never be conscription but a right exercised with conscience. He cited how former president Nelson Mandela lost KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in 1994. Thabo Mbeki won those provinces a decade later by earning votes through tangible results. Ndlozi asserted that votes are earned just like respect and are not entitled to by default. He concluded that protesting by not voting is a sacred right that true revolutionaries should understand.