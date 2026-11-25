Siyanda Ndlovu has urged Mamelodi Sundowns to bounce back from their Carling Knockout semifinal loss to Kaizer Chiefs by beating Kruger United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday. Ndlovu also reflected on his Bafana Bafana debut against Kenya.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu has urged his teammates to dust themselves off as they shift their focus to the Betway Premiership match against Kruger United at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

Masandawana are still smarting from their 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semifinal on Sunday. Ndlovu said they have to respond against Kruger by winning the match and reclaim their top spot in the log table after Orlando Pirates overtook them following their victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

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Sundowns Focus On Kruger United Match

After our defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, we were very disappointed, but we will try to focus on the upcoming game because what happened we can't change it, Ndlovu told Sundowns' media department. We must focus on the upcoming games to perform well because there are a lot of games coming. The 23-year-old also expects a tough encounter from the Village Boys as they will be motivated to play against them and said they must not take them lightly.

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All the teams that play against Sundowns, they want to perform well. So, we must focus and not take them for granted and try to get three points, he said. It won't be an easy game. We must have a team spirit and play together that will help us win the game.

Ndlovu, nicknamed Skhwishi, made his debut for Bafana Bafana when he came on as a substitute against Kenya last week. He said he has gained a lot of experience and was happy with his contribution. It was a big experience for me to be in Bafana because it was the first time being there.

Ndlovu Learns From Bafana Bafana Teammates

Playing with guys who are from other teams made me grow because there is a lot I'm learning from them as they have been playing for a while, he said. I was happy to be there and I believe going forward, there is a lot I will learn from Bafana Bafana playing against international players.

I had a feeling that he would give me a chance; for me, it was to focus and watch the game so that when I come in, what difference I can do to make the team win. I think I played well. Sundowns will be eager to return to winning ways and reclaim top spot in the Betway Premiership when they face Kruger United on Saturday. Ndlovu's message to his teammates is clear: regroup, focus and secure the three points.