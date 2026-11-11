Siyanda Ndlovu earns first Bafana call-up after rise from amateur football

Siyanda Ndlovu, 23, has been named in the Bafana Bafana final squad for the Afcon qualifiers against Kenya after rising from amateur football in rural KwaZulu-Natal to star for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Siyanda Ndlovu has been named in the Bafana Bafana final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. The 23-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns attacker is in line to make his national team debut at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm.

Siyanda Ndlovu Earns Bafana Bafana Call Up

Ndlovu was not in Pitso Mosimane preliminary squad named last month. He forced his way into the final combination with strong performances in Sundowns wins against Marumo Gallants, Durban City and Arrows. The young man known as Skhwishi grew up in the rural village of Dannhauser in northern KwaZulu-Natal. His rapid rise serves as inspiration for players from the amateur ranks.

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When Ndlovu joined star-studded Sundowns at the beginning of the season, there were genuine fears he might not get enough opportunities at Chloorkop. Competition is tight on the right side of the attack from Thapelo Morena, Antonio van Wyk and Kutlwano Letlhaku. The situation is the same in central midfield, where Ndlovu can also operate, from Nuno Santos, Arthur Sales, Cassius Mailula, Sphelele Mkhulise, Thabo Cele and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

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Contrary to what people feared, he has established himself as one of the key players for Sundowns. Ndlovu was produced by amateur football. He turned out for Happy Crown FC in the fourth-tier SAB League and Newcastle All Stars in the third-tier Motsepe League. He caught the eye of renowned talent-scouting Durban team Lamontville Golden Arrows, who recruited him to their DStv Diski Challenge side in 2022.

He continued to grow there until he made his senior Premier Soccer League debut in 2023. Former Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi converted Ndlovu from winger to playmaker and he excelled. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso later moved him back to the side. His performances caught the attention of Pitso Mosimane after he returned for his second stint as Bafana coach from early September.

Ndlovu Rises From Amateur Football to Sundowns

Over the past few weeks, Ndlovu earned two man-of-the-match awards for Sundowns. His call-up to the Bafana final squad named on Thursday is the cherry on top. His inclusion was unusual as he was not in the preliminary squad. Ndlovu said the past few weeks have been a blast.

I am happy for the opportunities and I did not expect things to happen so quickly, he said. I want to thank coach Mosimane because he saw my performances and he has given me a chance to show what I can do. There are many players at amateur level with dreams of playing professional football. Ndlovu said they must keep on working because you will never know who is watching and anything is possible.

How I want to encourage them is to say, When your time has arrived, grab the opportunity with both hands. You must train in the right way and perform on the field because you do not know who is watching. They must stay focused, perform every game and love what they do. People are always watching and there would be chances for you.

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It is possible whether you come from the villages or not. Just like at Sundowns, competition is fierce at the national team. Ndlovu is competing for a place with Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Tashreeq Matthews and Puso Dithejane. I am happy, your dream is to play for the national team.

I would like to thank the coach for giving me this chance. I have worked very hard to be where I am. Ndlovu was asked about his early memories of Bafana and the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Siphiwe Tshabalala, scorer of that famous goal in South Africa opening draw against Mexico, came to mind.

Player Looks Ahead to Kenya Qualifier

Some of my earlier memories of Bafana were during 2010 because of the team of players like Tshabalala. I remember because he used to play the way I like to play which is taking people on. Since signing for Sundowns in July, Ndlovu has already won two trophies in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup and MTN8. He took valuable lessons from those high-pressure clashes.

Those games were important for me and the club. They prepared me to be ready for this Bafana chance and I am looking forward to the matches against Kenya. The unfortunate thing for Ndlovu is he is not going to play more Champions League football this season. The Brazilians were eliminated by Angolan side Wiliete SC in the second preliminary round.

Bafana started preparations for the Afcon qualifier against Benni McCarthy Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm. Ndlovu is among the players hoping to feature.