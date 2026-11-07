Ndlovu Earns Bafana Bafana Call-Up for Kenya Qualifiers

Sundowns winger Ndlovu has been named in Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya after strong club form.

Sundowns winger Ndlovu has rapidly become one of the most exciting young prospects in South African football, and that progress has now earned him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad. Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane included the 23-year-old in his squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. The call-up followed Ndlovu's move to Mamelodi Sundowns from Lamontville Golden Arrows ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Ndlovu was not part of the preliminary squad announced on October 23, which makes the inclusion a notable turnaround. Bafana Bafana will face Kenya at home on November 13 and then travel to Nairobi for the return fixture on November 17.

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How Ndlovu Forced His Way Into the Squad

Ndlovu earned his recognition through consistent performances, with Mosimane revealing that the youngster collected two Man of the Match awards in his last four appearances. The winger also contributed goals and assists to Sundowns' attacking play during that run. His rise came despite competition from established internationals and experienced campaigners at the club.

Sundowns recorded victories over Golden Arrows, Durban City and Marumo Gallants in all competitions during Ndlovu's recent run. His display against his former club was especially memorable, earning him the R100 000 Carling Knockout Player of the Match award. Across his early appearances for the Brazilians, he has registered two goals, three assists and two pre-assists.

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Mosimane Praises Directness and Attacking Intensity

Mosimane has highlighted the directness and intensity that Ndlovu brings to the attacking third, particularly his willingness to take defenders on and make purposeful runs behind opposing defences. For the Bafana coach, the selection is not simply about the statistics. The national team mentor even compared aspects of Ndlovu's game to fellow Sundowns attacker Thapelo Maseko, who is currently unavailable through injury.

Describing the type of winger he values, Mosimane said: 'I like those wingers, you know? Turn around, go inside, one versus one, go past, bring the ball in the box, let's tap it in.' These remarks point to the qualities that made Ndlovu stand out in the coach's eyes.

Call-Up Does Not Guarantee International Minutes

Selection for the squad does not automatically mean Ndlovu will play for Bafana Bafana. Mosimane wants to assess how the youngster adapts to the demands of the national team before deciding how best to use him.

Mosimane explained: 'We still have to check him in the national team because the national team is not at the same level as club level.' For Ndlovu, the immediate task is carrying his club form into the international environment before the Kenya fixtures on November 13 and November 17.