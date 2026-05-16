Ndindi Nyoro Proposes Urgent Measures to Slash Fuel Prices in Kenya

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro calls for VAT removal and margin reductions to bring fuel prices below Sh190 per litre following sharp EPRA hikes.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority recently implemented a significant hike in fuel prices that has sent shockwaves through the Kenyan economy. In Nairobi, the cost of super petrol reached Sh214.25 per litre, while diesel spiked to Sh242.92.

This increase follows a monthly review where petrol rose by Sh16.65 and diesel surged by Sh46.29. This drastic shift has placed an immense burden on consumers, transport operators, and businesses, sparking widespread concern over the cost of living. In response to this economic pressure, Ndindi Nyoro, the Member of Parliament for Kiharu and former Chair of the House Budget Committee, has stepped forward with a detailed strategy to mitigate these costs.

He argues that if the government fails to act swiftly, the country will face severe inflationary pressures that could cost the economy hundreds of billions of shillings. He believes that investing in waivers and subsidies now is necessary to protect the medium and long-term stability of the national economy. Nyoro's proposed intervention is based on a three-pronged approach designed to bring fuel prices down to a more manageable level, specifically targeting a price below Sh190 per litre.

The first component of his plan involves a direct reduction in the profit margins allocated to fuel distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Currently, these margins average around Sh22 per litre; Nyoro proposes slashing this by Sh4 per litre to provide immediate relief to the consumer. The second pillar of his proposal is the complete removal of the Value Added Tax on fuel products.

He highlighted that the current 8 percent VAT, reinstated through Legal Notice No. 70 in April 2026, adds an unnecessary layer of cost. By reducing this tax to zero percent, Nyoro believes the government can significantly lower the pump price in the short term.

Finally, he advocates for the abolition of the Sh7 Road Maintenance Levy increment that was introduced in 2024. By combining these three measures—reducing margins, scrapping VAT, and removing the levy increment—Nyoro estimates that super petrol could drop to approximately Sh186 per litre and diesel to around Sh189. Beyond the structural tax changes, Nyoro has urged the government to utilize the Fuel Stabilisation Fund. He specifically requested the release of Sh5 billion from the fund to cushion the price of diesel.

This is a critical point because diesel is the primary fuel used in the transport of goods and industrial production, meaning its price directly influences the cost of almost every other commodity in the market. While the regulatory authority has attributed the current price surge to a 20 percent increase in the landed cost of imported diesel between March and April due to global market volatility, Nyoro argues that the internal tax structure is the real culprit.

According to his analysis, Kenyans are paying nearly Sh75 in various taxes and levies per litre, while distribution margins account for another Sh25. This suggests that local policy, rather than global trends, is the primary driver of the current crisis. To turn these proposals into reality, Nyoro has already taken formal steps by writing to the Clerk of the National Assembly. He is seeking urgent legislative amendments to the VAT Act and the framework governing the Road Maintenance Levy.

However, Nyoro is not merely relying on administrative processes; he is also pushing for political transparency. He announced his intention to initiate a public record where Members of Parliament must explicitly sign to indicate whether they support or oppose these fuel price reductions. This move is intended to ensure that the Kenyan public knows exactly which legislators are standing with them during this economic hardship.

He maintains that the government has no choice but to intervene, asserting that reducing fuel prices is an absolute necessity rather than a suggestion. He insists that the time for action is now to shield households and businesses from escalating living costs





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