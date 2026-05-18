NDC Extends Expression of Interest Forms Deadline for 2027 General Election

The Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC extended the deadline for the collection of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC Expression of Interest Forms (EIF) for key elective offices in the 2027 general election. Aspirants now have an additional one week to complete the process.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC , has closed the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the position of president. The party has, however, extended the deadline for the collection of its Expression of Interest Forms for key elective offices ahead of the 2027 general election , giving aspirants an additional one week to complete the process.

In a statement in Abuja and signed by the party's National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC announced that the deadline, earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has now been shifted to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026. According to the statement, the extension affects aspirants seeking tickets for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions.

It, however, declared that the sale and collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the Office of the President has officially closed. According to the timetable released by the party, screening of aspirants who have purchased and completed the forms will commence on Tuesday, May 19, and end on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The collection and return of nomination forms for screened and cleared aspirants will begin May 20 and close May 26, 2026.

The statement warned that no further extension will be granted beyond the new deadline, urging all aspirants to strictly comply with the guidelines and timelines. All aspirants are expected to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues across the country with relevant documents.

According to the National Secretary, the party has directed that all documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six copies each, stressing that the screening exercise would be guided by factors including the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity, and competence, as well as the character of aspirants. It added that the screening committee is directed to take into consideration the party's affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

The statement encouraged aspirants to embrace consensus-building, stressing that only aspirants cleared through the screening process would be eligible to purchase nomination forms





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NDC 2027 General Election Expression Of Interest Forms Deadline Extension

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