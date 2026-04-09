NCR Cracks Down on Excessive Credit Life Insurance Premiums, Offering Relief to Consumers

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has taken action to protect consumers by addressing inconsistencies in the calculation of credit life insurance premiums. This move ensures that consumers pay progressively lower premiums as their debt decreases, offering much-needed relief amid economic challenges. The NCR's intervention aims to align premiums with risk and combat excessive costs in the credit life insurance market.

The National Credit Regulator ( NCR ) has intervened to protect consumers burdened by mandatory credit life insurance, challenging industry practices in premium calculations. This crucial step mandates that consumers benefit from progressively lower premiums as their outstanding debt to credit providers decreases. Credit life insurance, designed to cover a borrower's debt in events like death, disability, or retrenchment, has become a substantial revenue generator for insurers.

Data from the National Financial Ombud Scheme reveals that consumers pay approximately R15 billion annually in premiums, while claims paid out by insurers amount to only around R1.5 billion a year. The NCR's guidelines emphasize the need for alignment between premiums and actual risk exposure, aiming to prevent unreasonable or excessive costs for consumers. One prevalent industry practice involves calculating premiums at the start of the credit agreement, based on the initial debt amount, and failing to adjust these premiums as the debt is repaid. The NCR's stance favors a reduction in premiums as the outstanding debt diminishes, reflecting the reduced risk for the insurer, and it views this approach as the correct interpretation of the National Credit Act.\The NCR has issued a directive to the credit industry, emphasizing that the latter approach, where premiums decrease with debt repayment, is the legally compliant method. The regulator has also indicated it will closely monitor the market for adherence to its guidelines and will take decisive action to ensure compliance. According to Brendan Olivier and Dylan Cunard from Werksmans Attorneys, this guideline necessitates a corresponding reduction in credit life insurance cover and its associated cost as a borrower reduces their debt. They emphasize that in the current economic climate, this directive provides much-needed relief to consumers from potentially excessive credit life insurance costs. The NCR's opinion seeks to restore coherence and fairness, resolving ambiguities that have disproportionately affected consumers and the credit life insurance industry. The NCR's action is particularly timely and consequential, especially for households already grappling with a massive R2.6-trillion debt. The move offers respite from the financial strain, particularly given expectations of a worsening economic environment. The widespread abuse of consumers of credit life insurance in South Africa over the years led the government to cap the premiums. The NCR's intervention provides a significant benefit to consumers, potentially alleviating a portion of their financial burden.\This shift by the NCR comes amid growing concerns about the financial strain on South African consumers. It is known that increasing financial pressure and tightening access to regulated credit are pushing more people towards unregulated credit markets. This means consumers denied access to formal credit often seek out alternative, and often illegal, lending platforms to meet their financial needs. As Leonie van Pletzen, CEO of CASA, highlights, when consumers are declined access to credit, their need for it does not disappear; they are then driven to find it elsewhere. This results in an increased migration from regulated to informal lending systems which lack consumer protection mechanisms. Credit has evolved from a convenience to a necessity for numerous households and unfortunately, when consumers are excluded from formal credit, they are left unprotected and vulnerable. The NCR's initiative to regulate credit life insurance is therefore not only a move to improve consumer protection but also addresses a growing societal issue exacerbated by economic pressures and the limited availability of traditional credit solutions. The NCR’s intervention therefore also serves to safeguard consumers from potentially exploitative practices within the financial services sector





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Credit Life Insurance NCR Premiums Consumer Protection Debt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The cracks in the password wallIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

What happens when debt meets an oil shock?Private credit markets face stress as redemption requests surge

Read more »

Latest Anthropic AI model finds cracks in software defensesAnthropic said its yet-to-be-released artificial intelligence model called Claude Mythos has proven keenly adept at exposing software weaknesses.

Read more »

Harmony Dental Laboratory: 24/7 emergency denture repair in Cape TownA broken denture can happen when you least expect it. Whether it cracks while eating, breaks overnight, or a denture tooth suddenly comes loose, the experience can be stressful and inconvenient. Dentures play an essential role in everyday life, helping people eat comfortably, speak clearly and maintain confidence in their smile.

Read more »