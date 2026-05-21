NCC Refer FlySafair to the Consumer Tribunal for CPA Violations

FlySafair has been accused by the NCC of violating multiple sections of the Consumer Protection Act. Investigations showed inconsistencies with sections of the CPA, earning them significant revenue through loophole in order to keep flight tickets affordable. They are now being referred to the National Consumer Tribunal, whose decision will decide the matter.

The NCC announced that it would refer FlySafair to the National Consumer Tribunal due to contravening the Consumer Protection Act ( CPA ). They investigated the airline after a backlash on social media caused by a post mentioning overbooking flights to keep them affordable.

The references were made in seven sections of the CPA, including overselling of services, misleading representations, and failure to provide services on agreed terms. Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu stated that the referral is due to the airline's booking practices being inconsistent with sections of the CPA. They assessed bookings made between November 2024 and January 2025, finding the airline systematically overbooking and overselling flights. The overbooking amount was over 5,000 passengers.

FlySafair thinks their overbooking policy is conservative compared to others. The tribunal will decide the differences in legal interpretations made by the NCC, and FlySafair will refrain from further commentary





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The NCC Flysafair Consumer Protection Act CPA National Consumer Tribunal

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