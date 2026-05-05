NCC Leader Sought by Police in Connection with Magaqa Murder Investigation

Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, is wanted by police on charges of fraud and obstructing justice related to the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. Authorities allege Adams interfered with the investigation involving a convicted hitman.

The leader of the National Coloured Congress ( NCC ), Fadiel Adams , is being sought by police after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) has requested Adams to voluntarily surrender at the nearest police station in connection with charges of fraud and obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

This development stems from an investigation into alleged interference in the 2017 murder case of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. The warrant was issued following findings that Adams interfered with the investigation at a crucial stage, specifically involving a hitman who was later convicted and sentenced for his role in Magaqa’s murder. Police allege that Adams’s actions compromised the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into Magaqa’s death has been ongoing since July 2017, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times while travelling with colleagues in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal. Magaqa succumbed to his injuries weeks later in hospital. The case has garnered significant attention due to its connections to local government disputes, tender processes, and internal political conflicts. The SAPS has stated that their investigation revealed Adams interfered with the convicted hitman during a sensitive and advanced phase of the police’s work.

While specific details regarding the fraud and obstruction charges remain undisclosed, authorities have confirmed they are directly linked to the findings uncovered during the Magaqa investigation. Extensive efforts have been made to locate Adams, including visits to numerous addresses associated with him. Despite these attempts, and arrangements made through his legal counsel for him to appear at Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, Adams has not yet presented himself to authorities.

He also failed to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on the same day. Fadiel Adams is a prominent figure as the leader of the NCC, a political party based in the Western Cape. The NCC focuses on service delivery, good governance, and advocating for the interests of coloured communities, particularly in Cape Town and its surrounding areas. The party has parliamentary representation, and Adams actively participates in oversight committees related to policing, intelligence, and the criminal justice system.

He has consistently raised concerns about organised crime, corruption, and the effectiveness of law enforcement. Adams has also publicly engaged in disagreements with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding policing strategies, intelligence gathering, and accountability within the SAPS. The Magaqa murder investigation has previously highlighted tensions surrounding municipal tenders and governance within the local municipality.

The case continues to be a focal point in discussions about political violence in South Africa, with its complex web of connections to local politics and procurement practices attracting ongoing scrutiny. The SAPS is urging Adams to cooperate fully and surrender to the nearest police station without further delay, emphasizing the importance of upholding the law and ensuring a thorough investigation into this serious matter. Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address.

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Fadiel Adams NCC Sindiso Magaqa SAPS Murder Investigation Political Interference Fraud Obstruction Of Justice

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