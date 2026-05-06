NCC Leader Fadiel Adams Expected in Court on Thursday, Charges Still Pending

The lawyer for Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, has confirmed that Adams is likely to appear in court on Thursday, as he has not yet been formally charged. Adams is facing allegations of fraud and obstructing justice in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League leader. His legal team is awaiting his arrival in Durban, where he is currently in transit in a police van.

The lawyer for National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams , Bruce Hendricks, has stated that Adams is expected to appear in court on Thursday, as he has not yet been formally charged.

Hendricks revealed that the whereabouts of Adams remain unknown, though he confirmed that Adams is in transit in a police van after being taken from his parliamentary residence the previous day. The legal team has stationed representatives at various police stations in Durban in anticipation of his arrival, but the exact location of Adams is still unclear.

According to Hendricks, Adams has been issued a SAP 14A, which outlines his constitutional rights, but the formal charging process has not yet been completed. This process involves warning Adams of the charges against him and processing the case docket before he can be taken to court. Hendricks emphasized that unless this process is expedited, Adams will likely make his court appearance the following day.

Adams is facing serious allegations, including fraud and obstructing the course of justice, in connection with the murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. The case has drawn significant attention, given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the gravity of the charges.

Meanwhile, the issue of non-necessary cookies on websites has been highlighted, with a reminder that user consent is mandatory before such cookies can be used to collect personal data for analytics, advertisements, or other embedded content





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fadiel Adams National Coloured Congress Sindiso Magaqa Fraud Obstructing Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saps seeks NCC leader Fadiel Adams as probe intensifiesThe South African Police Service is seeking the arrest of National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams, alleging fraud, obstruction of justice, and interference in a murder investigation. Police raided his home over the weekend and are urging him to surrender.

Read more »

NCC Leader Fadiel Adams Subject of High-Priority Arrest WarrantFadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, is being sought by police on charges of fraud and obstructing justice in the Sindiso Magaqa murder investigation. Adams alleges police intimidation and has launched a legal challenge.

Read more »

Fadiel Adams arrest: Why did they try to hunt me down like a bank robber?National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams has confirmed he will meet the South African Police Service in court on Wednesday.

Read more »

Fadiel Adams: I will hand myself over tomorrowNational Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams claims the warrant of arrest issued against him by the SAPS’ Political Killings Task Team is nothing but an intimidation tactic.

Read more »

NCC Leader Fadiel Adams Arrested, Transported to KwaZulu-NatalNational Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams has been arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice in connection with the 2017 murder of ANC member Sindiso Magaqa and is being transported to KwaZulu-Natal despite concerns raised by party members.

Read more »

NCC criticise arrest of leader Fadiel AdamsSpeaking to eNCA shortly before Fadiel Adams was transported to KwaZulu-Natal, NCC representative Ebriahim Berton described the arrest as “silly”.

Read more »