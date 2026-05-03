NCC Leader Fadiel Adams Confirms Arrest Warrant, Accuses KZN Police Commissioner of Targeting

Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, acknowledges an arrest warrant and alleges political persecution by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, citing retaliation for cases filed against SAPS officials.

Fadiel Adams , leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), has publicly acknowledged the existence of an arrest warrant issued against him, simultaneously leveling accusations of political targeting against KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Adams detailed an early Saturday morning raid conducted by members of the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT) at a residence he previously occupied in Cape Town. Addressing journalists during a briefing held in Parliament, Adams asserted that the PKTT team dispatched from KZN was specifically sent to apprehend him in the Western Cape.

He framed this action not as a legitimate law enforcement procedure, but as a direct consequence of his decision to file multiple cases against high-ranking officials within the South African Police Service (SAPS). Adams elaborated on his prior communication with Commissioner Mkhwanazi, stating he had cautioned the commissioner that if an arrest was indeed intended, it should be executed with full transparency and without the perceived abuse of power.

He believes the raid and subsequent warrant are retaliatory measures designed to silence him and deter further scrutiny of alleged misconduct within the SAPS. The NCC leader expressed concern that the deployment of a specialized task team from a different province to effect his arrest is an unusual and potentially unlawful overreach of authority. He suggested that standard protocols were bypassed, indicating a deliberate attempt to intimidate and undermine his political activities.

Adams further emphasized his willingness to cooperate with legitimate investigations, but only under conditions that guarantee fairness and adherence to due process. He maintains his innocence and insists that the charges against him are politically motivated. The situation has ignited debate regarding the independence of law enforcement and the potential for political interference in criminal investigations. The NCC, a relatively new political party, has been gaining traction in communities feeling marginalized and underserved by mainstream political organizations.

Adams has positioned the party as a strong advocate for the rights and concerns of the Coloured community, often criticizing existing policies and demanding greater representation. His outspokenness and willingness to challenge established power structures have reportedly ruffled feathers within certain circles, leading to speculation that his legal troubles are linked to his political activism. The raid on his former residence has been condemned by some as a blatant attempt to suppress dissent and stifle political opposition.

Legal experts are closely watching the developments, with many questioning the justification for the KZN PKTT’s involvement in a case originating in the Western Cape. The focus now shifts to the legal proceedings and whether the authorities can provide compelling evidence to support the arrest warrant and demonstrate that the actions taken were lawful and unbiased. The NCC has vowed to provide Adams with full legal support and to continue its advocacy work despite the ongoing challenges.

The party plans to hold a series of public meetings to address the issue and rally support for Adams, framing his case as a broader struggle against political persecution. The implications of this case extend beyond Adams himself, potentially setting a precedent for the treatment of political opponents and the limits of police authority





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Fadiel Adams National Coloured Congress KZN Police Commissioner Political Killing Task Team Arrest Warrant SAPS Political Interference

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