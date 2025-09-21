Navigating the Property Market: Safeguarding Against Scams

This article provides guidance on how to protect yourself from property scams when buying, selling, or renting a property. It emphasizes the importance of working with registered agents, verifying credentials, and being cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. It outlines common scam tactics and the steps you should take to avoid becoming a victim of property fraud.

In the realm of property transactions, the prevalence of scams is on the rise, posing a significant threat to potential buyers, sellers, and renters alike. Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property, highlights this growing concern, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard oneself from fraudulent activities.

These scams manifest in various forms, ranging from the theft of personal details to sophisticated schemes involving fake listings, altered bank details, and fabricated documentation. The evolution of these deceptive practices necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the tactics employed by criminals and the effective strategies to mitigate the risks.\One common tactic involves luring victims with seemingly attractive property listings, often at prices that appear too good to be true. These listings may feature genuine-looking photographs and prompt responses from individuals posing as agents. However, when potential buyers or renters express interest in viewing the property, the narrative shifts. Excuses are made for the unavailability of the property, and demands for upfront deposits are often made before access is granted. This is where the trap is often sprung, with the scammer disappearing once the money is transferred. In other cases, the property may exist but belongs to someone else entirely, or the listing could be a complete fabrication. Rental scams frequently utilize real property images to build trust, mimicking online listings while altering contact details and impersonating owners or agents. In sales scams, criminals may intercept legitimate communications between buyers and conveyancers, redirecting substantial sums of money by changing bank details without the client's knowledge. The sophistication of these scams extends to the creation of false documentation, including proof of payment, bank confirmations, and even counterfeit identity documents. Additional scams include fraudulent RDP house offers through text or social media, requiring a small registration fee, a practice that is illegal.\Protecting oneself against property scams requires a multi-faceted approach, with the first and most important step being to work with a registered property practitioner. A professional agent is accountable to the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and must possess a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate (FFC). This certification confirms that the agent meets the required standards and offers protection through the PPRA’s Fidelity Fund in cases of dishonesty. Confirming an agent's registration and credentials is crucial. Verify that the agent works for a legitimate agency, holds a valid FFC, and is registered with the PPRA. Check that the agent's email address uses the same domain name as the company website. Confirm details by calling the agency's office directly, using a number you find yourself, not the one provided by the agent. Prior to signing any agreement or making any payments, verify the agent's registration and agency affiliation. Contact the PPRA directly for verification, check the agent's listing on the company website, or call the head office. Insist on receiving written contracts and official documentation before transferring any money. Safe property transactions depend on transparency, proper documentation, and the use of approved channels. If you are unsure about any aspect of the process, a professional agent should provide the necessary reassurance and information, and never feel pressured into making quick decisions. Buying, selling, or renting a property is a considerable decision. Trusting a legitimate partner protects your interests and offers peace of mind





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Property Scams Fraud Real Estate Registered Agents PPRA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unique property investment opportunity now available in Midstream, PretoriaThis full-ownership retirement property in the Midstream area offers full ownership, as well as world-class dementia and frail-care facilities on site.

Read more »

The prime property making its owners R260 million every month in South AfricaThis prime spot in Cape Town is one of South Africa’s most valuable pieces of real estate, generating massive returns for its owners.

Read more »

Jaecoo J5 Launches with Competitive Pricing, Shakes Up SUV MarketThe Jaecoo J5, backed by Chery, has entered the market with an unexpectedly competitive price, challenging rivals in the SUV segment. This podcast explores the J5’s features, specifications, and its position in the market.

Read more »

Modise Sekgothe’s ‘Gabo Legwala’ makes its Joburg debut to great reception at The Market TheatreGabo Legwala made its stage debut earlier this year at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown.

Read more »

Five foreigners arrested as police find R350m crystal meth lab in Mpumalanga [PICS]Police raided the farm after an informant reported a chemical smell coming from the property.

Read more »

South Africans Flock to Mauritius for Luxury Property and Secure FuturesWealthy South Africans are increasingly investing in luxury property in Mauritius to secure permanent residency and a more stable environment, driven by concerns about crime, political uncertainty, and economic challenges at home. Mauritius is experiencing rapid growth in its luxury property market, with significant investment inflows from South Africa, France and others. The trend is fueled by lifestyle, business, tax advantages and proximity to South Africa.

Read more »