Judge Navi Pillay, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, called on South Africa's wealthy to invest in education as a bridge across inequality at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Foundation's inaugural donor gala dinner.

Judge Navi Pillay has been named the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her work promoting international law and justice for victims of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee's laureate profile recognises her contribution to international legal institutions. She is the first South African woman to receive the Peace Prize. Speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Foundation's inaugural donor gala dinner and awards function on Thursday, Pillay urged South Africa's wealthy to be bridges across the country's deep inequality by making greater investment in education. She said community generosity made her own career possible.

Also read UKZN’s Navi Pillay Research Group congratulates Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Pillay said her teachers went door to door in the community collecting funds to pay for her university bursary. She said contributions keep students in class who are then able to produce research which solved real community problems. They help students with bursaries, accommodation and meals and are not simply a charitable act but offer justice for the country.

We live in a country of extraordinary potential, talent and resilience, yet South Africa remains a society marked by deep, persistent inequality, she said. Millions of our people still confront poverty and structural barriers that limit their opportunities before they even begin. In that context, philanthropy is not merely an act of charity. It is an essential bridge across inequality.

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Whether a contribution is large or modest, every gift to UKZN translates into tangible human possibility. Pillay obtained her BA in 1963 and LLB in 1965 from the University of Natal, a predecessor to UKZN. She later served as a lecturer and acting chair of the UKZN Foundation.

Back then, simply getting through the university gates required an entire community in Durban pooling whatever modest resources they could spare so that a young woman from a working-class background could receive an education. Without that collective generosity, the trajectory of my life and whatever contribution I have been able to make would simply not have been possible. At the dinner, she described the Nobel announcement as surreal and deeply humbling.

Knowing that I am the first South African woman to receive the Peace Prize carries a profound sense of responsibility. No one reaches a moment like that alone. It is the cumulative result of communities, mentors, institutions and acts of generosity that open doors when they might otherwise remain firmly shut. She said the award renewed her commitment to human rights at a time of escalating conflict and pressure on international justice institutions.

Pillay Shaped International Criminal Jurisprudence

Young people needed to be equipped to think critically, lead ethically and serve their communities, she said. She began her legal career in apartheid South Africa, where she challenged racial discrimination and represented individuals denied fundamental rights by the state. Pillay played a pivotal role in shaping international criminal jurisprudence through her service as a judge and President of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

During her tenure, she helped deliver the landmark judgment in the case of Prosecutor v Akayesu. This ruling fundamentally changed legal understanding by recognising that rape and sexual violence constitute acts of genocide when committed with the intent to destroy a protected group. This judicial decision shifted the perception of sexual violence from an inevitable byproduct of war to a primary instrument of genocide.

It ensured that the experiences of women and survivors could no longer be marginalized in international justice forums. Her work established a critical precedent for holding perpetrators accountable for crimes that specifically target protected populations through sexual atrocity. Her judicial legacy expanded further in 2003 when Pillay was elected as one of the inaugural judges of the International Criminal Court.

This appointment placed her at the forefront of establishing a permanent institution capable of prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes globally. Unlike ad hoc tribunals created for specific conflicts, the ICC was designed to provide enduring accountability for the gravest international offenses. This permanent court represented a significant leap forward in international law, offering a consistent mechanism for justice regardless of the geographic location of the crimes.

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Pillay Served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Her participation in this historic development underscored her belief in a rules-based international order where no individual is above the law. The establishment of the ICC remains a cornerstone of modern international human rights enforcement. Beyond the courtroom, Pillay served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. During this period, she became one of the most prominent global voices defending civil liberties and challenging abuses of power.

She consistently spoke out against discrimination and drew international attention to serious human rights violations occurring across multiple regions. Her tenure required significant political courage, especially when defending rights against powerful state actors or during periods of institutional pressure. She refused to remain silent in the face of injustice, even when such silence might have been the safer political option. Her advocacy reinforced the vital role of the United Nations in monitoring and reporting on human rights conditions worldwide.

Pillay Chaired UN Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory

From 2021 to 2025, Pillay chaired the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This body was mandated to investigate alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the region. The commission worked to identify patterns of violations and examine the underlying causes of recurring conflict in East Jerusalem and surrounding areas.

Although commissions of inquiry do not determine individual criminal responsibility, their findings are essential for documenting violations and preserving evidence. These reports lay the necessary groundwork for future accountability and ensure that allegations of serious breaches are not ignored. Pillay led this sensitive investigation with the same rigor and independence that characterized her earlier judicial and diplomatic careers.

Civil engineering student Kamvelihle Buwa told donors about his first-hand experience of how the foundation had helped settle his outstanding student debt, cover registration fees and secure a donor-funded bursary. The UKZN Foundation has gone above and beyond to assist me, and I am very grateful. You have opened the door for me not only to continue my studies but also to realise my dream.

I am working towards my destiny, and I do not know how I would have been able to do that had it not been for your generous and timely intervention, he said. UKZN Foundation executive director Steve Camp said donors helped remove barriers to higher education and support academic excellence. Pillay was introduced to the acting dean of research, Prof Neil Koorbanally, by the foundation's executive director Steve Camp at the event.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize serves as a recognition of a living legend who has continuously stood up for the marginalized. Her career demonstrates that legal expertise, when combined with moral conviction, can drive significant global change. The award not only honors her personal achievements but also reaffirms the importance of international institutions in protecting human dignity.