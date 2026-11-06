Navi Pillay Links Diwali Values to Ubuntu and Human Rights Protection

Former UN High Commissioner Navi Pillay connects Hindu principles of Diwali with the South African philosophy of Ubuntu, urging citizens to fight injustice and support vulnerable communities through the SAHMS Shakti helpline.

Former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay has issued a compelling call to South African citizens, urging them to actively oppose injustice and safeguard human dignity as the nation prepares to celebrate Diwali. Speaking on the significance of the festival, Pillay drew profound connections between ancient Hindu scriptures and the modern human rights framework, emphasizing that the celebration is not merely a cultural event but a moral imperative. She highlighted that the core values of righteousness and service inherent in Diwali resonate deeply with the African philosophy of Ubuntu, creating a unified framework for social responsibility and ethical conduct.

Connecting Hinduism And Ubuntu Philosophies

In a video message shared recently, Pillay articulated that while Diwali is fundamentally a festival of religious and cultural pride and heritage, it simultaneously echoes universal values such as peace, equality, justice, and freedom. She argued that these principles are intrinsic to the foundation of human rights, suggesting that the festival serves as a reminder of the collective duty to stand against abuses, corruption, exploitation, and violence. Pillay challenged the perception that human rights are exclusively a Western concept, pointing out that Hindu scriptures frequently call for equality, fairness, and righteousness in ways that are highly sensitive to human rights issues.

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Furthermore, she noted that Hinduism advocates for the concept of a single humanity, a idea that is profoundly reflected in the African concept of Ubuntu. According to Pillay, human rights, Hinduism, and the South African concept of Ubuntu are intrinsically linked, forming a cohesive moral compass. This alignment is particularly significant given the current global and local attacks on human rights, reinforcing the need for protection and respect for all individuals regardless of race, gender, citizenship, or religious belief. She stated that this perspective has guided her career as a lawyer, judge, and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Social Impact Of The Shakti Helpline Initiative

Pillay specifically commended the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) for launching the Shakti helpline, an initiative she described as embodying the values of benevolence and care for disadvantaged people. She acknowledged that while a single helpline cannot resolve systemic issues such as unemployment, poverty, or inequality, it provides a crucial and helpful service to those in need. The helpline offers comprehensive information and support, extending its outreach programs to everybody irrespective of race or faith, thereby promoting a culture of human rights and respect for fellow beings.

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The services provided by the SAHMS Shakti helpline are extensive, covering critical areas such as gender-based violence, social grants, unemployment assistance, UIF claims, labour rights, food relief, debt counselling, skills training, job seeking, and small business support. Pillay emphasized that creating awareness about the obligation to care for marginalized and disadvantaged people is essential for promoting the culture of human rights. She praised the initiative for fostering kindness and benevolence, which are central to Diwali, and for encouraging all communities to take an active role in the welfare of their neighbors.

Defending Constitutional Values Against Pressure

In her message, Pillay issued a stern warning regarding the importance of maintaining constitutional values amidst external pressures. She stated that the SAHMS must not be distracted by pressure from hard-line foreign groups to deviate from the constitutional values of Ubuntu, non-racialism, and respect for all racial groups. This stance underscores the resilience of South African society in upholding its principles of inclusivity and dignity, even when faced with ideological challenges. Pillay reiterated that it is the responsibility of every individual to actively promote the protection of human rights for all persons, a duty that transcends religious or cultural boundaries.

She concluded her address by expressing her delight in wishing the community a happy Diwali, reinforcing the message that the festival is a time for reflection on these universal responsibilities. By linking the spiritual significance of Diwali with the practical application of Ubuntu, Pillay provided a powerful framework for social cohesion and justice in South Africa. Her message serves as both a celebration of cultural heritage and a call to action for all citizens to uphold the values that define a just and equitable society.