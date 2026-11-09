Springboks name near-unchanged team for France with Nations Championship title in sight

Rassie Erasmus has made two changes to his match-day 23 for Friday's Nations Championship round five clash against France in Paris, as the Springboks target a bonus-point win and the inaugural title.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made only two changes to his match-day 23 for Friday's Nations Championship round five game against France at the Stade de France in Paris.

The match kicks off at 9pm local time and opens the weekend's round five fixtures. Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach comes onto the bench in place of Grant Williams, while Wilco Louw is elevated to the starting lineup. Thomas du Toit forms part of the bomb squad this weekend, and the squad's total caps add up to a mammoth 1,165. Erasmus has once again gone with a six/two split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Also read Eben Etzebeth Rejoins Springboks Squad for Nations Championship Tests in France and Ireland

Erasmus Prioritises Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

The Boks are aiming for their tenth win in their last 11 games against France, including last year's meeting at the Stade de France on 8 November 2025, which South Africa won 32-17. Earlier this year Erasmus downplayed the importance of the Nations Championship. He did not dismiss its value outright, but made clear that the four-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks was the priority for 2026. That task was completed with a 3-1 series win.

With that done, Erasmus appears to have elevated winning the inaugural Nations Championship on the team's list of priorities. Against Italy last week in round four, he sent out a full-strength unit and the Boks delivered a 66-7 victory over the Azzurri in Turin. The nine-try demolition was built on a ruthless first-half performance featuring many of his long-time stalwarts. The display became sloppier after the break as Erasmus introduced his bench early in the second half.

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For the France fixture he went for consistency, choosing 21 of the 23 who did duty in Turin. Erasmus is clearly targeting a four-try bonus point win, knowing that anything less than 10 log points from the matches against France and Ireland might not be enough to reach the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham in a little over two weeks.

Nations Championship Final At Twickenham

In some ways Erasmus is treating this four-match segment of Tests as a mini-World Cup, as it mirrors what would be expected in the knockout stages of the global showpiece in 12 months. There was some speculation he would juggle the team because the France match falls on a Friday, giving one fewer day to prepare. He weighed up the fact that France had an even smaller turnaround window.

I do not think it, the Italy clash, was the most physical game, Erasmus explained. Half of the squad's minutes are not too bad. Guys like Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse have not played a lot of rugby recently because they are Japanese-based players. Jasper Wiese and Ruan Nortje are in a similar position.

Most of them played 40 or 60 minutes. We even took De Allende off to make sure that his minutes are managed well, the same as we did with Damian Willemse. On top of that, we did not feel the game was too taxing. We also played at one o'clock in the afternoon and then we flew straight to France from Italy.

The French team only played at 9pm on Saturday against Fiji. People say it is a six-day turnaround, but because we played so early last week and now we play at 9pm in Paris, it is almost a seven-day turnaround. As for France, especially given several injuries most notably at flyhalf, Erasmus expected them to want to play a faster style of game.

Erasmus bristled at the notion that his team were favourites in Paris because France is missing several players through injury. Frans Malherbe, the tighthead prop, is not here, and he is going to play in January. He will be considered for the World Cup next year. RG Snyman, the lock, is not here.

Even Eben Etzebeth has just flown out and he is not going to get picked this weekend. Kwagga Smith, the flank, is not here, and Andre Esterhuizen is also absent. At a media briefing in January, Erasmus was cautious in his forecast for the season, given the tough schedule the Boks faced and still face in 2026.

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He made it clear that while winning Tests always remained the priority, keeping one eye on Rugby World Cup 2027 and developing player depth was also on the agenda. There were no bold predictions of an undefeated year, just an implied acceptance that one or two setbacks might be in store in the pursuit of answers for 2027.

Managing Player Depth For World Cup

But I do not think winning the Nations Cup, not to degrade the Nations Cup or anything, but it is a difficult one to say, Guys, let go balls to the wall and try to win all the competitions this year, Erasmus said. And then next year you sit with a few questions which you do not have answers for. So, I think we will keep doing the things like we do them.

But, you know, one loss, or one bad performance and it gets emotional. Overall, trying to win all the games we are playing and then trying to win the Greatest Rivalry is vital. But we certainly will not sacrifice being ready for 2027. The Boks have already had one setback this year when Erasmus rested most of the team that won Rugby's Greatest Rivalry for a one-off Mandela Plate Test against Australia, and it came unstuck in spectacular fashion.

The Boks, though, are in a good position to push for the Nations Championship after four wins from four and a maximum 20 log points. They also boast a points difference of +140. New Zealand, who are in the same group as the Boks, are also undefeated and have a points difference of +73.

In the standings after four rounds, the Springboks and All Blacks remain deadlocked on 20 points on the southern hemisphere table, while France lead the way for the northern teams, two points ahead of England and Ireland. The Nations Championship resumed this past weekend with a host of entertaining Test matches across the northern hemisphere, and the Springboks kicked off their end-of-year campaign with the big win over Italy.

Four of the six matches were won by northern hemisphere nations, with only New Zealand and South Africa victorious for the south as the race towards Finals Weekend at Allianz Stadium intensified. This weekend's fixtures in round five will kick off with a bang when France host the Springboks at the Stade de France.

Looking at Saturday's fixtures, there are likely to be a fair number of one-sided results considering the likes of Argentina, New Zealand, England and Ireland will all be overwhelming favourites in their respective match-ups. However, the contest between Scotland and Australia on Sunday could be extremely competitive.