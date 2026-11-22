The inaugural Nations Championship enters its decisive Finals Weekend at Twickenham in London. France leads the Northern Hemisphere with 26 points while South Africa tops the Southern Hemisphere standings after the pool phase concluded with tight contests across both regions.

The inaugural Nations Championship has successfully completed its extensive pool phase, leaving only the high-stakes Finals Weekend remaining in the tournament calendar. This crucial concluding segment of the competition is scheduled to take place at Twickenham in London, marking a significant milestone for the new global rugby event. All participating national teams have now finished their required six pool matches, which included three home games and three away fixtures, to determine the final standings and playoff pairings.

Northern Hemisphere Standings And Playoff Pairs

France currently sits at the top of the Northern Hemisphere log with 26 points, having secured five wins from six matches. They are closely followed by England, who hold 25 points with five victories from their six games, and Ireland, who have accumulated 24 points with five wins from six contests. These three powerhouse nations have demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the pool stage, setting up an intensely competitive bracket for the upcoming finals.

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Scotland occupies the fourth position with 20 points after four wins from six matches, while Wales trails slightly with 17 points and three wins from six fixtures. Italy concludes the Northern Hemisphere rankings with 2 points and no wins from their six matches. The teams placed one through six in this region will face off against each other in the finals, ensuring that every match determines the ultimate champion of the hemisphere.

Southern Hemisphere Race And Point Differences

In the Southern Hemisphere, the race for the top spot was exceptionally tight, primarily contested by the two leading teams. South Africa finished with 22 points and four wins from six matches, while New Zealand matched them with 22 points and four wins from six fixtures. Points difference ultimately separated the Springboks and the All Blacks for the top position in the south, highlighting the razor-thin margins that defined this region of the tournament.

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Australia secured the third spot in the Southern Hemisphere standings with 14 points and two wins from six matches. Argentina followed in fourth place with 11 points and two wins from six contests. Japan finished fifth with 5 points and one win from six matches, while Fiji rounded out the rankings with 4 points and one win from six fixtures. The competitive nature of these results underscores the depth of talent in the Southern Hemisphere.

Finals Weekend Structure At Twickenham

The structure for the Finals Weekend at Twickenham in London involves the top teams from each hemisphere crossing over to face off against one another. This unique format allows the six best-performing teams from the Northern Hemisphere to compete against the six best from the Southern Hemisphere, creating a truly global final stage. The winners of each regional pool will likely have home advantage or seeding benefits, adding another layer of strategic importance to the final matches.

As the teams prepare for Twickenham, the focus shifts from consistent performance over six games to peak performance in a single elimination or point-based finals format. The high number of five-win teams in the Northern Hemisphere and the tied points in the South suggest that the finals will be unpredictable and fiercely contested. Fans can expect high-quality rugby as the top nations battle for the inaugural title of the Nations Championship.