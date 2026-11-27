South Africa play France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, with the Springboks seeking to address recent shortcomings and France aiming to build on their pool-stage win.

South Africa face France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday, with the Springboks looking to bounce back from recent defeats and France seeking to build on their 21-19 pool-stage victory over the world champions earlier this month.

France head coach Fabien Galthie declared his side will go all in for the title, while Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick acknowledged that Matthieu Jalibert's return at flyhalf changes South Africa's defensive planning. Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will need to deliver an accurate kicking game, particularly with his contestable kicks, to give his chasers the best possible chance of regaining possession against France's dangerous back three.

Also read Springboks Face France in Nations Championship Final at Twickenham on Sunday

The Springboks have not been particularly convincing under the high ball, with their normally reliable aerial game underperforming in recent weeks. If they are unable to dominate in the air, one of their biggest weapons will be neutralised. Reinach, who spent five seasons in France with Montpellier, partners Manie Libbok at half-back, the pair having also started the 2023 World Cup quarter-final when the Boks beat France 29-28 on home turf.

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Springboks Address Shortcomings Before Final

Reinach said: We have taken a good look at ourselves, and we have gone through the games carefully and identified our shortcomings, and we are ready to correct that. Another aspect of the Springbok game that has not been firing is their rush defence. France exploited this well in Paris, with Antoine Dupont putting winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey through with a kick to score a brilliant try in the corner.

The Boks must be more accurate with their defensive alignment, especially in the midfield, and ensure they do not leave too much space in behind for France's dangerous attackers to exploit. Dupont will look to link up with his wingers with grubber kicks, and it will be up to fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and wingers Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse to shut that space down. Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts from fly-half to fullback to accommodate Libbok at 10.

It could be a genius move by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, handing Feinberg-Mngomezulu a fresh role with extra time and space. A confident counter-attacker, the full-back could thrive, depending on how much ball France kick his way. Regular full-back Damian Willemse was ruled out after picking up an injury in last weekend's 20-17 loss to Ireland. Former Springbok fly-half Butch James told SARugbymag.co.za: I am looking forward to watching him at fullback.

He is one of the players I love to watch because you never know what he is going to do. He might do some terrible things, but he will definitely do some brilliant things as well. The return of Libbok could help awaken the slumbering Springbok attack. The last time they scored more than four tries was against Italy in their opening European game.

Manie Libbok Aims To Awaken Attack

Since then, it has been a grind, with the Boks struggling to get their running game going. Libbok's distribution and keen eye for space could be the trump card to unlock the French defence. Discipline will be crucial for South Africa. They must limit penalties and avoid yellow or red cards, especially after being on the receiving end of contentious refereeing decisions.

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Against a dangerous French side, they cannot afford to make life harder for themselves. Bok coach Erasmus will not be present at Twickenham as he is serving a six-game match-day suspension for suggesting some officiating in the loss to France amounted to match-fixing. Erasmus missed the loss to Ireland, instead hosting an online watch-along as his side suffered consecutive defeats. One of his legacies is the squad's strength in depth, something mirrored by Galthie.

Thomas Ramos Returns For France In Final

France welcome back full-back Thomas Ramos, their all-time leading points scorer with 563 points, who has not played since winning his 52nd cap in the final round of the 2026 Six Nations in March. In that game his last-second penalty secured a 48-46 victory over England and delivered a second consecutive title. Ramos's return is welcome news after France did not have a designated goal-kicker in Saturday's bonus-point victory over Argentina, where kicking duties fell to centre Kalvin Gourgues.

Dupont, ever present in the scrum-half and fly-half channels, has been in outstanding form, marshalling his team to the 21-19 win over South Africa. A master at dictating tempo, he has added a probing kicking game to his bag of tricks. Dupont will partner the elusive Jalibert, and the pair are certain to test the Bok defence.

Dupont And Jalibert Pose Major Threat

Reinach said of Dupont: The freedom he plays with and the things he is able to do, and obviously with the great team around him, I think that is also made a big difference in lifting the mentality of France. Galthie, who won 64 caps for France at scrum-half, said he was missing one or even two teams worth of players heading into Sunday's showdown. He added: We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything.

We will go all in again this weekend. The Springboks' experience of winning tight knockout matches could prove decisive, but they have plenty of work to do to get back to winning ways and finish their November campaign with silverware.