England defeated New Zealand in Round 6 of the Nations Championship, denying the All Blacks a bonus-point win and handing South Africa control of the race to the final.

England defeated New Zealand in a Nations Championship Round 6 clash at Allianz Stadium, denying the All Blacks the bonus-point win they needed and putting South Africa in control of the race to the final.

New Zealand took no points from the match. South Africa now lead the Southern Hemisphere standings race with a points difference of +138, compared to the All Blacks' +41. The Springboks face Ireland later tonight at the Dublin Stadium, with kick-off at 18:40. Going into Round 6, South Africa trailed by one point in the standings.

Also read All Blacks captain Taylor relishes England test after Wales shock

England Defeats New Zealand in Clash

New Zealand needed a bonus-point victory to shut out the Springboks. Anything less would leave the door open for South Africa ahead of their final game. Rassie Erasmus is also serving a six-match ban. England opened the scoring after just four minutes when centre Henry Slade found a gap and scored.

Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was next to cross the whitewash. Flyhalf Fin Smith converted to extend the lead to 12 points. The All Blacks looked on the ropes when Man of the Match Ben Earl added another try, with Smith converting again. England continued where they left off as lock Ollie Chessum got his name on the scoresheet in the second half.

Replacement flyhalf Marcus Smith restored some of the lead with a penalty kick at 56 minutes. He also added the conversion after centre Seb Atkinson gave England another five points. In the dying minutes, Smith added three more to cap off a miserable day for the All Blacks. England stringed seven phases as they entered the All Blacks' 22 area and got a penalty, opting for a lineout.

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Earlier, the All Blacks had possession in their 22 area and Barrett played a chip shot forward to the centre, but England intercepted and began an attack. Referee Nic Berry blew the whistle to get the match underway. England came into the game in second place on the Northern hemisphere table with 20 points from four wins and one loss from five outings.

They had won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, arriving on the back of a 78-15 win over Japan. The hosts had won one and lost three of their last four encounters against New Zealand. Their last clash ended in a 33-19 victory for England. England also secured a 33-19 win over New Zealand the last time these two sides met at Allianz Stadium in November 2025.

New Zealand Holds Table Position

The visitors were on top of the Southern hemisphere table with 22 points from four wins and one loss from their five outings. They had a record of three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions, coming into this clash on the back of a 35-28 loss to Wales. The All Blacks had been stunned by Wales a week earlier, keeping the Nations Championship race open.

On paper, New Zealand looked to be cruising towards the Nations Championship grand final. Instead, England showed their title credentials with a fearsome attack. Going into Round 6, talk was that England were possibly favourites over New Zealand. England XV: 1.

Fin Baxter, 2. Jamie George, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Maro Itoje, 5.

England Team List for Match

Alex Coles, 6. Ollie Chessum, 7. Ben Curry, 8. Ben Earl, 9.

Jack van Poortvliet, 10. Finlay Smith, 11. Will Joseph, 12. Sebastien Atkinson, 13.

Henry Slade, 14. Tommy Freeman, 15. George Furbank. Substitutes: 16.

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Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Ellis George, 18. Will Stuart, 19. George Martin, 20.

Greg Fisilau, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Ben Spencer, 23. Marcus Smith.

New Zealand Team List for Match

New Zealand XV: 1. Ethan De Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4.

Scott Barrett, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa'i, 7. Peter Lakai, 8.

Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Joshua Moorby, 12.

Jordie Barrett, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Beauden Barrett.

Substitutes: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19.

Anton Segner, 20. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23.

Rieko Ioane. As it stands, New Zealand took no points from the clash against England. South Africa's points difference of +138 compared to the All Blacks' +41 only adds to the dramatic stakes of the clash with Ireland later tonight. The match kicks off at 18:40 from the Dublin Stadium.